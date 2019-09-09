USMNT vs. Uruguay: U.S. soccer prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online for friendly

The United States men's national team will look to forget about Friday's 3-0 loss to Mexico when it takes on Uruguay in St. Louis on Tuesday in an international friendly. Gregg Berhalter's team will be tested once again against the talented South Americans, who are loaded in defense. Both teams will be shorthanded. Uruguay's two most important attackers are out injured, while the U.S. sent several players back to their clubs following the Mexico game.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: USA vs. Uruguay

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 10



: Tuesday, Sept. 10 Time : 8 p.m. ET



: 8 p.m. ET Location : Busch Stadium in St. Louis



: Busch Stadium in St. Louis TV channel : FS1 and TUDN



: FS1 and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA +295 | Uruguay -100 | Draw +225

Storylines

USA: USMNT's roster update saw the following players leave the squad: John Brooks, Sean Johnson, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen. That means the U.S. will be without four of its most important players and arguably its best two in Pulisic and McKennie. One would think that Josh Sargent would get the start at striker in this one -- he's the player USA fans want to see most and he's a St. Louis native.

Uruguay: A lot of the big names for Uruguay are missing due to injury, like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. That, in theory, should make this an easier game for the U.S. but with Maxi Gomez and Cristhian Stuaini in attack, it won't come easy. Expect Uruguay to control the pace of the game and be very physical.

USA vs. Uruguay prediction

Losing so many key players for this game is evident early for the U.S. as Uruguay controls the match and grabs a big enough lead to hold on.

Pick: Uruguay 2, USA 1