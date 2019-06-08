USMNT vs. Venezuela: International friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The U.S. hopes to bounce back from the loss to Jamaica
The United States men's national team will play in its final Gold Cup tune-up match on Sunday when it welcomes the Venezuela national team to Cincinnati for an international friendly. Both teams are coming off friendly defeats, with the U.S. falling to Jamaica on Wednesday in D.C., while Venezuela lost to Mexico in Atlanta. Both teams are looking to create some positive vibes ahead of their regional tournaments, with the Vinotinto participating in the Copa America in Brazil.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Friendly: USA vs. Venezuela
- Date: Sunday, June 9
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Nippert Stadium
- TV channel: FOX and UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: USA -121 / Venezuela +330 / Draw +259
Storylines
USA: The U.S. now has its 23-man roster for the Gold Cup, and this is the last game before it begins. This game will be all about building momentum and trying to figure out the starting lineup coach Gregg Berhalter wants to go with as the Americans try to defend their title. Expect to see more of the big names play.
Venezuela: The Vinotinto are prepping for the Copa America, where they hope to surprise. This is a team that has improved its talent pool but is still ways away from competing. They will aim to send the U.S. to back-to-back defeats and create momentum ahead of their tournament.
USA vs. Venezuela prediction
The U.S. fields a stronger lineup and produces some much-needed positive vibes ahead of the Gold Cup.
Pick: USA 2, Venezuela 1
