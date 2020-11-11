The United States men's national team returns to the pitch on Thursday with an international friendly at Craven Cottage in London against Wales. Gregg Berhatler's side is in action for the first time since February, but this match has as much excitement around it as a friendly could have with a young roster that fans hope gives them a glimpse into the future. 10 players who haven't played for the U.S. senior team are in the squad, including rising Borussia Dortmund talent Gio Reyna.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Nov. 12

: Thursday, Nov. 12 Time : 2:45 p.m.

: 2:45 p.m. Location : Craven Cottage -- London, England

: Craven Cottage -- London, England TV: FS1 and TUDN

FS1 and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA +210; Draw +210; Wales +140 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.





Storylines

USA: A youthful squad that should see some future building blocks make their debuts, including Reyna and Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards. The U.S. will be without Christian Pulisic though, as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for Chelsea. He returned to the club a day ahead of the match. Even without him, there is a lot of promise in this team. But don't expect them to click from the get-go, as the core of this group hasn't been together much at all. It's going to take some time to gel, but keep an eye on how Reyna fits into this squad. He's the future creator of the national team's midfield and has the potential to take this team to new heights if he continues to progress as expected.

Wales: Semifinalists at Euro 2016, this is a team filled with veterans and some serious quality, led by Gareth Bale and Daniel James. The Welsh will be without their manager Ryan Giggs, who was arrested for an alleged assault. But the core of this team is expected to feature, and the strong point is the attack with Tottenham's Bale, who will give the American defense quite a test. Expect to look to Wales to get the ball out wide in attack and place with some pace on the counter.

USA vs. Wales prediction

The Welsh get an early goal and pick up a win against an inexperienced USA said that shows flashes. Pick: Wales 2, USA 1