USMNT World Cup expert predictions: How far will Christian Pulisic and USA soccer make it?

For the second time in history, the United States have the privilege of hosting the FIFA World Cup, but this time, they plan on making history. It's been 24 years since the USMNT have won a knockout stage game at the tournament -- that famous dos a cero against Mexico in Jeonju, South Korea being a pivotal moment in the program's history. But since then, it's been group stage exits or round of 16 departures. At this World Cup, there is a better chance than ever of the team advancing with 32 of the expanded 48-team field making the knockout stages. While getting to the round of 32 and winning to make the last 16 would mark a solid tournament, the measurement of success comes down to making the last eight and seeing what happens from there.

But how will they fare? Here's how our experts predict the USMNT will do this summer.

And don't forget to check our staff picks for the rest of the tournament.



Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Sandra Herrera USMNT vs. Paraguay 2-1 2-1 0-0 1-0 1-0 USMNT vs. Australia 0-2 2-0 2-1 2-1 1-1 USMNT vs. Turkiye 1-2 4-3 1-2 2-2 2-1 Leading goal scorer Folarin Balogun (two) Ricardo Pepi (four) Folarin Balogun (two) Christian Pulisic (3) Folarin Balogun (two) Breakout performer Weston McKennie Weston McKennie Alex Freeman Malik Tillman Ricardo Pepi Group finish Second First Second First Second Do they advance to knockouts? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes How far will they make it? Round of 16 Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 16 Round of 16

USMNT's best player will be

Cattry: Folarin Balogun -- There will be a healthy number of contenders for this particular title but three years after deciding to represent the U.S. over England, Folarin Balogun looks desined to make the choice count. He leads a pack of in-form forwards but he is most poised to pop off, boasting the type of skillset that occupies center backs and ultimately ensures his team -- and the man himself -- will be in great positions to score. As the USMNT continue to embrace an attack-minded approach that has long been a favorite of head coach Mauricio Pochettino, Balogun just might emerge as the USMNT's standout as the World Cup co-hosts target a statement-making run on home soil.

Booth: Sergino Dest -- Moving to essentially being a winger under Mauricio Pochettino, we can quibble about what Dest's actual position is, but what is clear is that he brings so much going forward that he'll be a focal point to the attack. This is a balanced side where everyone will chip in a few goals, and Dest will be involved in whatever happens. There aren't many people who can take on a defender dribbling like the PSV man can, so expect him to get the ball early and often.

Herrera: Weston McKennie -- He's stepping into his second World Cup not only as a better player, but as a different one. Playing in a more progressive role up the midfield, he's playing as if he's embraced the freedom and is having fun with it. Whether it's using his creativity or connective passing to be a collaborative player, or commitment to winning the ball, it's his ability to do a bit of everything that makes him a special player.

USMNT's Chris Richards says he's ready for World Cup opener against Paraguay after ankle injury Pardeep Cattry

The team's breakout performer will be

Cattry: Weston McKennie -- The longtime U.S. international might not count as someone eligible for a breakout performance but here me out. Weston McKennie has always boasted a wide-ranging skillset and it has been easy to explain his inclusion for much of his international career but if anyone is hitting his stride at the right time, it's him. The spotlight has mostly been reserved for Christian Pulisic but McKennie seems ready to attract some of his own attention, his talent set to shine in a system that values his own unique attributes. If all goes well, McKennie could make his own case to be the face of the USMNT -- or to at least share the burden with Pulisic.

Booth: Weston McKennie -- The strange era of McKennie the 10 is upon us. By deploying Malik Tillman deeper, even with McKennie on the pitch, it's clear that Pochettino wants to give McKennie freedom. While sometimes that will mean that the Juventus man isn't on the ball as much as he could be, it also allows him to use his instincts and pop up where it makes the most sense for him to create danger. Add that on with his charisma, passing ability, and getting onto the end of set pieces, and the stage is set for McKennie to have a World Cup where he is truly one of the faces of this team

Herrera: Ricardo Pepi -- Pain and disappointment are some of the most motivating factors in reaching one's own personal goals, and that's exactly the case here for Pepi. After being left off the USMNT roster in 2022, the forward is heading to the World Cup in 2026 as a solid forward option for the USMNT. Reliable form with PSV, and 16 goals scored over 26 games with the club, his movement in the box and aerial ability could be an effective part of a double attacking punch with Balogun.

How far will they make it?

Cattry: Round of 16 -- The USMNT are undoubtedly better (and more fun to watch) under Pochettino than his predecessor Gregg Berhalter, and the current squad has earned the title of being the program's most talented group ever. Breaking into world soccer's elites, though, is much easier said than done and even if the U.S. perfect the things that are fully in their control, they are on a collision course to run into a team that can outmatch them sooner rather than later. There is a very realistic version of vents where, through no great fault of their own, they miss out on a quarterfinal berth. That might mark an underwhelming conclusion for a casual observer but there are few shortcuts to cracking the last eight, and the answer almost always lies in the decades-long practice of player development. The USMNT have undoubtedly gotten bettter and better over the last decade but playing catch-up while the historic greats of the game continue to excel at their craft was always going to be a lengthy project, the 32 year wait for the men's World Cup to return to the U.S. not exactly long enough to get it all right.

Booth: Round of 16 -- Until proven otherwise, I'm going to believe that Pochettino's background as a club manager will pay dividends during the World Cup. He has had time with the same 26-man roster, and in friendlies, they understood attacking overlaps and the proper timing to go forward or cover for each other. In such a high-energy system, that understanding, along with the crowd, can be a difference-maker for the USMNT. It's been 24 years since the USMNT last won a knockout stage game, and while it will take the creation of an entirely new knockout stage to do that, this time around, it still counts the same before Belgium ends their run at the World Cup.

Herrera: Round of 16 -- Let's leave debates about whether or not this team is better than 2022; they are. They'll all be a little bit older, have more experience, and have the honor of playing in friendly environments throughout the tournament. While some of the newer faces to the squad will keep things exciting, it'll be the prime players who know what it takes to get out of group an into the knockouts, and they'll have to

Results-wise, what would make this World Cup a success?

Cattry: A quarterfinal run -- The over/under on this World Cup run is the round of 16. Get eliminated beforehand and it is an abject failure; reach the last 16 and not much changes, even if things don't get worse. A spot in the quarterfinals, though, is a total game-changer. The USMNT have not done that since the 2002 World Cup so a run that deep would not only allow the U.S. fanbase -- casuals and die-hards alike -- to latch onto the team for a few more days but it might also change the perceptions of the team internationally. It would be the type of thing that every last person involved in the process could place near the top of their résumés no matter what the rest of their careers have in store for them, and just might be the watershed moment this team has waited decades for.

Booth: Depends on who you're asking. For me, making it to the round of 16 and not getting blown out would be a successful World Cup, but being a host nation, the general public will want to see more. As Pardeep notes, the USMNT haven't made the quarterfinals since 2002, and everyone clamors for a USMNT that they can truly consider to be one of the best teams in the World. Making a deep run in this World Cup would be something that people could be proud of, which, if you can see what we're predicting, means a collision point with disappointment is coming.

Herrera: It's interesting to feel like it's quarterfinals or bust, but as tournament hosts, it is. This generation is getting a second shot together at doing something special. After a round of 16 exit in 2022, the expanded tournament format almost adds an extra gauntlet to glory. As the home side, with decent talents, and crowds on their side, it won't be enough to get out of the group, or just make first round of knockouts. But if they make the final eight, they'll be in contention for the best USMNT side ever, having won an extra game to get there.