USMNT's World Cup legacy: 10 pivotal games that changed U.S. Soccer forever

The United States men's national team is preparing for one of the most monumental moments in its history. After winning Group D, the Americans now face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 of their first World Cup on home soil since 1994, and they are favored to advance by the oddsmakers.

It only gets tougher from there.

Win and a possible matchup with Belgium looms in the round of 16. If they make it to the last eight, then a collision course with Spain is possible. Mauricio Pochettino and his squad have a chance to add to the rich history of the national team if they can keep up their current pace. As we prepare for arguably one of the biggest games in the program's history, what better opportunity to look back on that history and see how far the United States has come from its highest highs to its lowest lows.

So if you're just hopping aboard this American soccer ride, here are 10 of the most impactful games in USMNT history. Let's dive in:

1. An American scores the first hat trick in World Cup history



World Cup, July 17, 1930: United States 3, Paraguay 0

The 1930 World Cup in Uruguay was the first edition of the competition, which included only 13 teams, with many European powerhouses declining to make the trip. But the United States made its presence felt in the tournament with a bang. En route to winning Group 4, the game between the United States and Paraguay was one to remember, as Bert Patenaude scored not only the first hat trick for the United States but also the first in World Cup history.

The most shocking part isn't even the actual hat trick; it's that it took until 2006 for that feat to be recognized due to a dispute over who scored his 15th-minute goal. U.S. Soccer gave it to Patenaude, FIFA had it down as a goal for Tom Florie, and then the Rec Sports Soccer Statistics Foundation had it as an own goal for Paraguay, something that wouldn't be possible in today's game. But after reviewing the situation, FIFA credited the goal to Patenaude. He scored four goals in total during that tournament as the United States finished third (even though a third-place match never took place). That game put the United States on the map, and it's something that no other American has matched to this day. Patenaude has the only hat trick by an American in World Cup history.

2. The miracle on grass

World Cup, June 29, 1950: United States 1, England 0

Coming into their first World Cup, the English were considered the kings of the sport while the Americans -- a team built around mostly semi-pro players -- were on a seven-match losing streak before the tournament kicked off in Brazil. But in the 37th minute, Walter Bahr took a long shot that, after a deflection, put the United States up 1-0. From there, with the crowd behind them, goalkeeper Frank Borghi was a wall in goal as the United States engineered one of the biggest upsets in tournament history. Dubbed the "miracle on grass," it was the first time the United States rubbed shoulders with some of the world's great soccer nations, and it laid the groundwork for what was to come.

3. Billion-dollar goal

World Cup Qualifying, November 19, 1989, United States 1, Trinidad and Tobago 0

After the 1950 upset, fans of the Stars and Stripes would have to wait 40 years before seeing their team qualify for the World Cup. Already selected by FIFA to host the 1994 World Cup, the United States pushed to qualify for the 1990 tournament, still utilizing mostly semi-professional players. Entering the final match of World Cup qualifying against Trinidad and Tobago, the United States needed to win to surpass them in the table and qualify. In the 30th minute, Paul Caligiuri scored arguably the most important goal in United States history. A shot from outside the box found the net, and Tony Meola was there when called upon to make several saves during the match and kick off a string of automatic qualification for the World Cup.

For more on that game and the growth of soccer in America, check out "The Billion Dollar Goal," which tells the story of U.S. soccer's long road to relevance, culminating in the iconic 1989 strike that ended a 40-year World Cup drought and changed the sport in America. Stream "The Billion Dollar Goal" now on Paramount+ alongside other American soccer documentaries and docuseries, like "Pulisic" and "You Don't Know Where I'm From, Dawg" about some of America's biggest stars.

4. USA stuns Mexico in 1991

Concacaf Gold Cup, July 5, 1991, United States 2, Mexico 0

The first edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup in 1991 proved memorable for a nation that was fresh off its 1990 World Cup appearance and still searching for its identity ahead of its 1994 hosting duties. Coming into the tournament, the United States had only defeated Mexico twice in history, and little did they know that not only would the third time be the charm, but that it'd also be one of the biggest wins of their history to date.

At the time, they were led by Bora Milutinovic, and this was a team that had experienced the growing pains of a semi-professional setup as it began preparing for a world where a domestic league would one day be launched on the back of the success in 1994. That's not to say there weren't any growing pains along the way. The 1991 squad had to take a fleet of taxis to the Rose Bowl game after their shuttle bus did not show up. They arrived late but would still pull off a 2-0 victory, with Peter Vermes opening the scoring. After the win, the United States would go on to defeat Honduras in the final, winning its first continental title. And that 2-0 scoreline was just the start of the U.S.-Mexico rivalry we all know and love today.

5. First World Cup win on home soil

World Cup, June 22, 1994, United States 2, Colombia 1

Despite spending a significant portion of the buildup to the tournament training together, it was hard to know what to expect from the United States in 1994. While they qualified for the 1990 edition -- for the first time in 40 years -- the Americans lost all three group stage games, against Czechoslovakia, Austria and Italy.

It didn't get any easier in 1994, with Colombia, Romania and Switzerland in their group. It was considered one of the toughest groups of the tournament. After drawing to Switzerland, the United States started fast at the Rose Bowl against a Colombian side that was picked by Pelé as favorites to win it all, with John Harkes forcing Colombian defender Andres Escobar into an own goal. Tab Ramos doubled the lead, and while Colombia did get a goal back, it would prove to be too little too late, bringing the first victory on home soil in the United States during a World Cup that, until today, stood as the most attended in history. While the United States would go on to lose to Brazil in the round of 16 in that tournament, this tournament changed the trajectory of soccer as we know it forever.

When FIFA chose Robin Williams over Pelé: Behind the scenes of the wild 1994 World Cup draw in Las Vegas Pardeep Cattry

6. Portugal upset in 2002

World Cup, June 5, 2002, United States 3, Portugal 2

Until recently, this game was likely the best 45 minutes the USMNT ever played, as John O'Brien scored four minutes in and the U.S. led 3-1 at halftime. Again, they were in a familiar place as underdogs, and fresh-faced youngsters Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley were coming into their own with the national team setup. Portugal were looking to win the World Cup after a run to the European Championship semifinals two years before, but once O'Brien's goal went in, the United States closed in and got the job done. Portugal would fight back, forcing an own goal from Jeff Agoos, but that wouldn't be enough. The United States advanced from the group stage and began what has been the best World Cup run since its return to the international stage.

7. Dos a Cero

World Cup, June 17, 2002, United States 2, Mexico 0

There's that scoreline against Mexico again. One of the most iconic results in United States history, Dos a Cero has been used in chants time and time again. But in 2002, the United States squared off against its continental rivals at the World Cup for the first time ever in South Korea. Brian McBride opened the scoring only eight minutes into the match, leading to a tense affair before Landon Donovan doubled the score in the 65th and truly thrust the USMNT-Mexico rivalry into the stratosphere. The United States had some success against Mexico in the past, but few things change a rivalry as much as a World Cup does, and this match did just that during what stands as one of the best World Cups in USMNT history. The game remains the only modern knockout-stage game the USMNT has won to date, putting all the more pressure on the showdown against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 of the 2026 tournament.

8. Down goes Spain in the Confederations Cup

FIFA Confederations Cup, June 24, 2009, United States 2, Spain 0

While there are fond memories of the 2002 World Cup, the 2009 Confederations Cup was a memorable time for the United States, especially given that the team crashed out in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup. After losing to Brazil and Italy in the group stage, things looked especially grim, and coach Bob Bradley looked like he might be fighting for his job, all while his son Michael Bradley struggled to lead the team on the pitch.

But a dominant 3-0 win over Egypt saved the tournament, moving them through to the semifinals to face Spain, the undisputed No. 1-ranked team in the world. Entering the match, Spain had won 35 consecutive games, including a title at the 2008 Euros. But then Jozy Altidore struck, followed by Clint Dempsey, and it paved the way for one of the greatest upsets in history for the United States. In the final, America's shockingly fast turnaround continued against Brazil, going up 2-0 in the first half, thanks to goals from Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan, before Brazil's immense talent carried them to a 3-2 second-half win.

From his improbable journey from a trailer park in Nacogdoches, Texas, to the World Cup stage, Clint Dempsey's rise -- and the fire that fueled it -- is chronicled in a five-part docuseries, "You Don't Know Where I'm From, Dawg," on Paramount+.

9. 'Go, go, USA!'

World Cup, June 18, 2010, United States 2, Slovenia 2 and June 23, 2010 United States 1, Algeria 0

The Confederations Cup boosted the United States' confidence heading into the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they were drawn into Group C alongside England, Algeria, and Slovenia. After coming out and drawing England 1-1 in the first game, it seemed like the United States was in a good position to advance. That chance felt like it evaporated after the break, as they were down 2-0 to Slovenia in their second match. However, a tactical shift during the break changed everything. Maurice Edu and Benny Feilhaber helped settle the match, and Landon Donovan scored, while Michael Bradley scored in the 82nd minute. That comeback nearly turned into a win had a third goal not inexplicably been ruled out by the referee.

Then, in one of the most famous moments in recent American soccer history, the third match was a must-win for the U.S., which entered stoppage time scoreless. A long throw from Tim Howard, however, led to an iconic Landon Donovan goal (and call by Ian Darke) as "Go, go, U.S.A." entered the American soccer lexicon forever.

10. Tim Howard sets the saves record vs Belgium

World Cup, July 1, 2014, United States 1, Belgium 2 (after extra time)

When a keeper truly stands on their head, it feels like nothing can stop a team. That felt like the case when the United States and Belgium met in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil in the round of 16. Belgium's golden generation was in full swing, and Howard stopped a freight train of Belgian attacks while making a record 16 saves. Julian Green scored the only goal for the United States and Chris Wondolowski's last-minute miss took a backseat to Howard's memorable performance in an eventual 2-1 loss. After the match, then-President Obama phoned Tim Howard and Clint Dempsey to congratulate the team for its impressive run.

Honorable mention: Chaos in Couva

World Cup Qualifying, October 10, 2017, United States 1, Trinidad and Tobago 2

Not every memory behind United States soccer history is a positive one. While the billion-dollar goal kick-started the rise of American soccer in the World Cup stage, the embarrassment against Trinidad and Tobago stunted the growth of the program and with it came valuable lessons. The United States only needed a draw on the final day of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup to guarantee making the tournament after Bruce Arena was brought back to right the ship. They quickly went down 2-0, and while a young Christian Pulisic scored late, it wasn't enough to pull out a result, as the USMNT missed the World Cup for the first time since 1986. They could have snuck into the tournament anyway with a loss, but it was coupled with a winning goal from Panama to push them ahead of the United States, leading to missing out on a place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

What happened next was the rebuilding and prioritization of young prospects in the pipeline. Gregg Berhalter's hire would follow to bring the USMNT back to the World Cup in 2022 before preparations for co-hosting the 2026 World Cup ran into overdrive with the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino following a disappointing Copa America campaign.

Pulisic was featured in a nine-part Paramount+ docuseries that explores the pressures of performing on the world stage ahead of a World Cup cycle while tracing his journey from a small-town kid in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to European stardom. Stream "Pulisic" now on Paramount+.