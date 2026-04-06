U.S. men's national team forward Patrick Agyemang exited Derby County's match against Stoke City on a stretcher on Monday, potentially jeopardizing his hopes of playing in this summer's World Cup on home soil.

Agyemang started for Derby and towards the end of the first half, he went to control the ball with his chest but landed awkwardly. The 25-year-old was visibly in pain before he received medical attention on the field and left the match on a stretcher, with Jaydon Banel coming on in his place in the 42nd minute.

The specifics of Agyemang's injury are not currently public, though it is suspected that he injured his left ankle or Achilles.

Agyemang is in the midst of an impressive first season with Derby, joining the club last summer from MLS' Charlotte FC. Though he spent a chunk of time on the sidelines at the start of the campaign following a hernia surgery, he has since gone on to play 38 games for the team and notched 10 goals and three assists along the way. He has played a crucial role as Derby take a stab at winning promotion to the Premier League and entered Monday's fixture four points behind sixth place Wrexham, who currently occupy the final berth in the promotion playoffs.

The 25-year-old has also charted a quick upward trajectory with the national team. He earned his first cap in January 2025 and quickly entered the mix for a World Cup roster spot, becoming a fairly regular fixture in Mauricio Pochettino's rosters. He has six goals in 15 caps, the most recent of which came in the U.S.' 5-2 defeat to Belgium in March.

Patrick Agyemang's World Cup hopes in doubt

For the first time in a long time, the USMNT have plenty of options in attack, leaving Pochettino with plenty of tough decisions as he assembles his World Cup roster. While Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi feel more like locks than not, Agyemang and Coventry City forward Haji Wright are seemingly competing for a single spot as the final option for the U.S. at center forward. Each had a compelling case and each boast different skillsets. The pair seemed likely to compete for that last berth until the last possible day.

Agyemang was a notable bright spot during that game against Belgium, his 19-minute cameo serving as his first appearance for the USMNT since starting in the team's loss to Mexico in the Concacaf Gold Cup final last July. He entered the match after Belgium took a 4-1 lead, scoring three goals in 15 minutes after the teams entered the break with the scoreline still 1-1. The energy had been sucked out of the U.S. team by the time Agyemang and Pepi came on in the 71st minute, positive takeaways feeling further out of reach when Dodi Lukebakio completed his brace in the 82nd minute. Pepi and Agyemang, though, delivered their own moment of brilliance five minutes later as they looked lively close to goal, Pepi capitalizing on a barely loose ball before quickly sending it Agyemang's way for a finish from close range.

Should Agyemang's injury rule him out of the World Cup, it likely means Pochettino will select Wright and focus his attention on putting other puzzle pieces together as he settles on the roster for this summer's tournament. Agyemang, though, would have been a valuable player on the U.S. team – his transition from MLS to the Championship has been relatively smooth, the 25-year-old improving his ability to use his frame and stretch out opposition defenses in the months since.

That is especially notable as star Christian Pulisic continues a dry spell in front of goal – the AC Milan player has not scored for his club in three months and has not found the back of the net for the national team since Nov. 2024. The more options available to Pochettino, the better during Pulisic's goalless run, so Agyemang's injury could be a notable blow to the USMNT, even if he would primarily be an important player off the bench.