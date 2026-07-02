USMNT World Cup Player Ratings: Malik Tillman thrives; Folarin Balogun stars despite red card as USA advance

The United States men's national team, for the first time since 2002, have won a World Cup knockout stage game. On Wednesday, the Americans topped Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the round of 32, moving into the last 16 where they'll face familiar foe Belgium on Monday.

Goals from Folarin Balogun and a free-kick from Malik Tillman lifted the Americans to the achievement, in what was a fairly convincing performance, even despite going down to 10 men following Balogun's second-half red card.

But how did the players play? Check out our player ratings below:

USMNT Player Ratings

Matt Freese USA • GK • #24 Minutes 90 Rating 7

Finally got tested and held his own. Didn't face a lot of shots but was ready for whatever came, including an early clearance off the line from a corner kick. That will only help his confidence.

Alex Freeman USA • D • #16 Minutes 90 Rating 7

Continues to do what is needed. Played smart, worked well with his fellow defenders and did just what he needed to do. What a mature player.

Tim Ream USA • D • #13 Minutes 90 Rating 7.5

Made a crucial stop in the second half, guarding a front-post runner. Showed the toughness needed to frustrate opponents. That intensity and leadership makes a huge difference.

Chris Richards USA • D • #3 Minutes 90 Rating 7.5

Won five of six aerial duels and his passing was crisp. The rock at the back for this team.

Antonee Robinson USA • D • #5 Minutes 90 Rating 7.5

His touch let him down a bit in attack early on, but it was a bit better as the game went on. He's just another level of player and brings a calmness to that side of the pitch.

Tyler Adams USA • M • #4 Minutes 90 Rating 7

Positioning was great. Took a nasty knock right at the end of the first half. Played a brilliant ball into Sergino Dest that almost led to a goal. Bonus points for aiming to get into the heads of the opponents.

Weston McKennie USA • M • #8 Minutes 89 Rating 6.5

Not his most impactful match going forward. Made some contributions defensively but didn't get to show his best for a variety of reasons.

Malik Tillman USA • M • #17 Minutes 90 Rating 8.5

Very inventive with the ball, though he didn't see it enough early. Little fortunate to feed Balogun, but if you don't try to play it, it has no chance of getting there. The free kick was well placed, though you can argue the goalkeeper should have done better.

Sergino Dest USA • D • #2 Minutes 87 Rating 6

Inconsistent, but did really well to nearly set up Balogun before the break. Bites a bit too much when defending, but to his credit, his passing was much better going forward.

Christian Pulisic USA • M • #10 Minutes 88 Rating 6.5

Lively in the opening minutes then faded. Improved in the second half and had a goal called off due to offside, but it was far from an impactful game from him.

Folarin Balogun USA • F • #20 Minutes 64 Rating 8

The man up top. Had a goal ruled out for offside and came right back to deliver the lead. Was shown a red card for a dangerous yet unintentional challenge. The call was harsh, I think. A massive blow to lose him.

Subs

Sebastian Berhalter USA • M • #14 Minutes 3 Rating NR

Late sub who was not able to get involved much.

Ricardo Pepi USA • F • #9 Minutes 3 Rating NR

Showed some real energy off the bench, but he may have to do it from the get-go against Belgium if he is the choice to replace Balogun.

Giovanni Reyna USA • M • #7 Minutes 1 Rating NR

Late sub to waste time.

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino USA • D Rating 8

Mauricio Pochettino had this team ready to play. You can tell how much he loves this group, and it feels like something special is brewing. The energy that he brings rubs off on the players and you can tell with their discipline that they are well coached.