USMNT World Cup Player Ratings: Sebastian Berhalter delivers big time; Christian Pulisic shines off bench

The United States men's national team's World Cup group stage concluded on Thursday as the Americans lost 3-2 to Turkiye in a match that meant nothing for positioning, finishing Group D with six points and a date with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday in the round of 32.

While the Americans were unable to sweep the group stage matches for the first time in history, facing an already-eliminated Turkiye brought some challenges, but in a heavily rotated side for Mauricio Pochettino, they'll take the experience as one to learn from as they move forward.

But how did the players perform? Here are our player ratings:

Matt Turner USA • GK • #1 Minutes 90 Rating 4

Conceded three goals and never looked all that confident. His defense did let him down though, especially on the third goal.

Auston Trusty USA • D • #6 Minutes 90 Rating 7

Got his first USMNT goal with a nice strike in the opening minutes in a thrilling moment. Defensively, he was outmatched and lacked consistency. Rolled his ankle as time wound down.

Miles Robinson USA • D • #12 Minutes 90 Rating 4.5

Late to react and sometimes a step slow. The effort is there, but he's not pushing for a starting spot anytime soon. USMNT's defense struggled and he was a big part of it.

Mark McKenzie USA • D • #22 Minutes 90 Rating 5

Embraced the physical nature of Turkiye but lacked the technical ability to stay toe-to-toe with their best attacking players. Arder Guler feasted on this back line.

Weston McKennie USA • M • #8 Minutes 86 Rating 6

Brought the energy and had some positive moments going forward. Captained the team and sat deep in the middle. Solid but not in the spot where he can be best. He'll welcome the return of midfield partner Tyler Adams.

Giovanni Reyna USA • M • #7 Minutes 76 Rating 5

Very quiet. Had a couple decent balls in but nothing more. A far cry from what we saw off the bench versus Paraguay. Once again didn't seize an opportunity for more minutes.

Sebastian Berhalter USA • M • #14 Minutes 90 Rating 7.5

Stock is rising with a goal and an assist. The truth is, he can hit a ball. Great accuracy on his corner and boy did he hit his goal sweetly with a low rocket. May just be the guy off the bench.

Brenden Aaronson USA • M • #11 Minutes 77 Rating 5

Quiet for most of the match. Didn't get the looks he would have wanted in the attacking third in the first half. Could have been more useful if he was a bit more central. Missed an open rebound in second half. He's great at annoying the opposition by pressing, but doesn't bring much else.

Ricardo Pepi USA • F • #9 Minutes 90 minutes Rating 5

Almost forgot he was playing, to be honest. Was more involved early in the second half but was a little delayed in making his runs. A classic case of a shoot first striker starved for service.

Timothy Weah USA • F • #21 Minutes 58 Rating 4

Not a night to remember. His touch was off, his awareness was too. The only thing he did effectively was play the ball backwards, out of trouble. When the striker doesn't touch the ball odds on bet is that the wingers struggled to get it to him

Subs

Christian Pulisic USA • M • #10 Minutes 32 Rating 7.5

Super lively off the bench. Created trouble and nearly scored a golazo with his left foot. It's good to have him back from injury.

Alex Freeman USA • D • #16 Minutes 14 Rating 5

Came off the bench and was decent, but got caught helping others on the winning goal, leaving his player unmarked at the back post.

Sergino Dest USA • D • #2 Minutes 14 Rating 5

Came off the bench and had just eight touches. Did create a chance.

Alex Zendejas USA • F • #26 Minutes 14 Rating 6

Like the energy he brings off the bench. Can really go at players and needed a run out.

Malik Tillman USA • M • #17 Minutes 4 Rating NR

Late sub who barely got to touch the ball.