The United States men's national team produced a far-from-consistent performance Monday in their World Cup opener, drawing Wales 1-1. The Americans looked great in the first half despite not creating many chances as Tim Weah scored, but in the second half, it was a completely different story as Wales gained control and had Gregg Berhalter's team on the ropes with Gareth Bale scoring a penalty kick. Of course, that came after the biggest error of the game where Walker Zimmerman needlessly cut down the LAFC man in the box, giving up the penalty that changed the game.

But how did he and all the other Americans play? Here are our player ratings:

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner USA • GK RATING 7 MINUTES PLAYED 90

The Arsenal goalkeeper had absolutely nothing to do in the first half, and he probably didn't break a sweat. In the second, he made a fantastic save on Ben Davies in the 64th minute. Could do nothing on the penalty kick, yet he did get a hand on what was a rocket shot.

Defenders

Sergino Dest USA • D RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 74

Picked up an early yellow card, but it was harsh. On the ball, his touch was off at times, but he was solid for the most part. There were moments when his defensive positioning was questionable.

Walker Zimmerman USA • D RATING 3 MINUTES PLAYED 90

Sturdy and reliable, at least in the air, cleaning some dangerous balls out of the box that could have caused big trouble. On the ground, it was another story. His foul on Gareth Bale to give up a penalty kick was reckless and surprising. He knew right away that he made a grave mistake.

Tim Ream USA • D RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 90

Did well early with Bale by looking strong in the air, and he was always composed. Kept quality positioning late in the game and certainly earned more minutes. But don't be surprised if he doesn't play against England as he's on a yellow card.

Antonee Robinson USA • D RATING 6.5 MINUTES PLAYED 90

A really bright spot. Strong when playing the ball forward. He moved well, connected superbly with teammates and helped create chances. Recovered the ball well and always looked prepared.

Midfielders

Tyler Adams USA • M RATING 8 MINUTES PLAYED 90

The best player on the field. The captain was cool and composed. Always played smart, checking to the ball, instructing those around him, and leading by example. He had a late tackle on Bale that was quite impressive. He's the heart and soul of this team.

Yunus Musah USA • M RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 75

Lively, breaking the lines with his runs on a couple of occasions to get the attack going. He would have liked to have been more involved, but his chemistry with these guys is growing, and it's evident. It wasn't consistent, but we have to remember he's just 19.

Weston McKennie USA • M RATING 5 MINUTES PLAYED 66

It wasn't McKennie's best performance as an early card limited how aggressive he could be in attack. His passing wasn't at his best, and he never really got all that involved in the attack. A performance like this should only fuel him though.

Forwards

Josh Sargent USA • F • #24 RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 74

Hit the post with his first good chance, heading with force at the near post. Was crucial on the goal with his hold-up play, allowing Christian Pulisic to get the ball and go. Faded a bit as the game went on but still put in a good shift.

Christian Pulisic USA • M RATING 7.5 MINUTES PLAYED 90

Moved into space well and showed that speed to pick up the ball from Sargent and feed Weah on the opener. He was knocked around a good bit, so it will be worth monitoring how he recovers over the next couple days. But his assist was massive.

Timothy Weah USA • F • #21 RATING 7.5 MINUTES PLAYED 88

Did well down the right in limited touches early but grew as the game went on, scoring the opener with a beautifully taken shot just after the hour mark. His diagonal run was excellent, and he finished it with class, certainly earning more minutes moving forward.

Substitutes

Brenden Aaronson USA • M RATING 7 MINUTES PLAYED 24

Just adds a bit of dynamic ability. His turns into space are superb, and he gave this team some juice it couldn't capitalize on. He probably should have gotten more than 24 minutes.

Haji Wright USA • F • #19 RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 16

A solid little shift highlighted by good movement to head a ball towards the back post that wasn't dangerous in the end. But his big frame and ability to shield the ball can be an asset if used correctly.

Kellyn Acosta USA • M RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 15

His performance will be remembered by the yellow card he picked up on club teammate Bale. The Welsh star had caught Turner off his line and was aiming to score from midfield. Acosta didn't give him a chance, tackling him as if he was playing the other football. Smart play.

DeAndre Yedlin USA • D • #22 RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 16

A late sub that was able to clear the ball out one occasion and won his only ground duel. Had a number of chances to put the ball in the box but didn't do much with them.

Jordan Morris USA • F • #16 RATING N/A MINUTES PLAYED 2

A late sub who had three touches and wasn't a factor.

Coach Gregg Berhalter

He had this team ready ... to play 45 minutes. It was a fine start for them and the energy was there. They played the ball smartly and never gave up anything. In the second, it was as if they played to hold on and it hurt them in the end. Why not be a bit more aggressive there? That's not to say they played scared, but it was far too conservative, especially after the hour mark. RATING: 6