When will USMNT World Cup roster be revealed? Mauricio Pochettino set to announce final 26-man squad

While World Cup rosters are dropping left and right, Mauricio Pochettino won't name the United States men's national team squad until May 26 in a made-for-TV event in New York City. Pochettino has discussed how hard his decision will be for these spots, and even in our own predictions, and the competition for spots is fierce.

Ahead of a World Cup on home soil, it makes sense for this to be a major event and that it shall be with fans being invited to a celebration Tuesday at the Rooftop at Pier 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET before the roster reveal show is carried on FOX from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with all players taking part in the World Cup, except Chris Richards, who will be involved in the Europa Conference League final with Crystal Palace on May 27, expect to be in attendance.

How to watch the USMNT roster reveal

Date : Tuesday, May 26 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 26 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Rooftop at Pier 17 -- New York City

: Rooftop at Pier 17 -- New York City TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

Following the squad announcement, the players will then head to the new training center in Fayette County, Georgia, to begin World Cup prep. Two friendlies facing Senegal and Germany are on the horizon before the World Cup journey kicks off, facing Paraguay.

Injuries have impacted squad selection, with Johnny Cardoso and Patrick Agyemang set to miss the World Cup due to injuries that they have suffered, while Chris Richards also deals with fitness issues, although his foot injury is not expected to be serious. This squad unveiling will kick off the longest period that Pochettino has had with the senior national team ahead of a tournament, providing him with time to tweak things.

With this being Pochettino's first foray into international management, the cadence is different from club management, but having this much time with the squad will feel like a standard practice week, which will be welcome ahead of a tournament where so much pressure will be on the Red, White, and Blue.

Key dates

May 26 - USMNT squad announcement

May 31 - USMNT vs. Senegal friendly

June 6 - USMNT vs. Germany friendly

June 12 - USMNT vs. Paraguay first group stage game

June 19 - USMNT vs. Australia, second group stage game

June 25 - USMNT vs. Turkiye, close of the group stage