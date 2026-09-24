The international break is in full swing as Mauricio Pochettino kicks off the road to the 2030 World Cup. But it's a road with a few pit stops, including the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will be hosted in the United States. Coming off of a World Cup where many regular members of the United States men's national team need breaks and time with their squads, it's a good chance for Pochettino to get a look at things further down the pecking order with the national team. With that, it has brought one of the youngest national teams in history, led by 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan of the Philadelphia Union. Given that there are so many young players in the squad, there's no better time than now to take a look at who they all are, so let's meet the teenagers who will all have a chance to feature during this break:

Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia Union

The man of the hour, this will be a big camp for the Philadelphia Union attacking midfielder as he celebrates his 17th birthday during it. Alongside two teammates in camp, Cavan Sullivan has been the sparkplug of a Union side riding an 11-game unbeaten streak. When players were given time off during the World Cup with the Union at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, he asked to train with the Union's second team, and it led to Sullivan returning from the World Cup as one of the top attackers in MLS.

Set to join Manchester City when he turns 18, his direct nature on the ball and confidence are things that have pushed Sullivan to this moment of becoming one of the youngest players in history to get the call to the USMNT. When it seemed like Pochettino would be calling in a younger squad for this camp, initially it seemed like he would be called in to see what camp is like, but entering with five goals in his last six games, Sullivan will need to get on the pitch to show that his MLS play can translate to the national team. It'll be a test, especially with stern challenges like Mexico on the horizon, but Sullivan has earned the right to test himself here.

Adri Mehmeti, New York Red Bulls

It's only fitting that the best defensive midfield prospect since Tyler Adams will also be in camp with him. The Red Bull New York midfielder has stepped up at only 17 to take the reins in midfield, and one of the most impressive things about how he operates is his thought process on the field. Speaking to people around the club, Mehmeti has stood out since a young age, and it should come as no surprise that under Michael Bradley, he has now risen to become one of the most promising young players in the team. With his teammate Julian Hall, Adri Mehmeti has even spent time with RB Leipzig in Germany during the preseason in order to get a look at how things could be at the next level, one that he'll certainly reach on this current path.

Mathis Albert, Borussia Dortmund

Another young American winger has shown up in the Borussia Dortmund academy, where Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, and Cole Campbell have all spent time. Last season, Mathis Albert became the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, making his senior debut against Freiburg in April. While he has yet to make a Bundesliga appearance this season, Albert has come on in the DFB-Pokal while featuring for Dortmund's youth sides this season, and he's one of the players in this squad who isn't hitting the highs at a senior level. But with players also getting a look-in from Cherundolo for the U23s, it still makes sense for Albert to be here, especially considering his potential.

Neil Pierre, Philadelphia Union

Who would've thought that a loan to the second division of Denmark would be so transformative for the Philadelphia Union center back? Plenty of eyes are on this position with Noahkai Banks choosing Germany for his own future, but Pierre has been off to a strong start for the Union. He was able to gain confidence leading Lyngby to promotion to the top flight while playing some right back alongside center back, but since returning, he has exclusively played center back. Using his speed to keep up with opposing forwards, he has also been able to be a menace on set pieces, scoring four goals in 11 games this season. When the USMNT hasn't been a strong side from dead-ball situations, could a young 6'7" defender be the answer?

Peyton Miller, New England Revolution

Able to play as a left back or a winger, Peyton Miller is the latest in a string of versatile defenders to break into the national team under Pochettino. If the USMNT sets up in a back three or wants to utilize traditional wingers, he can step in already having seven goals and four assists for the Revolution at only 18. It shows just how much depth there is in this squad that someone like Miller isn't the headliner, because in past years, a teenager doing this would be the main attraction. However, there are even four players in camp who are younger than he is, which highlights just how bright the future is for the USMNT.

Julian Hall, New York Red Bulls

Making some waves by saying that he's still undecided on his national team future despite being called into camp, Julian Hall is also eligible to represent Poland.

"I think it's definitely not solidified for me," Hall said to The New York Post. "I appreciate the opportunity and I'm going to do as much as I can to make an impact, but I'm definitely still open to my Polish side. That's a side that I cherish a lot, especially because my mom is from there. I wouldn't say it's solidified."

Hall has represented the United States at youth levels, but Poland's pursuit of him has been public, similar to that of Gabriel Slonina in the past. It's an important camp for Hall, and with Ricardo Pepi's injury, he is the only natural nine in the squad. While he has had a few dry spells during the season, he still has 10 goals and three assists so far, which have also led to a contract extension with the club.

Zavier Gozo, Crystal Palace

Similar to Miller, Zavier Gozo is someone who can play in attack or defense, although he has exclusively been a winger since moving to Crystal Palace following the World Cup. Gozo is someone who people wanted to see on the World Cup roster due to his performance with Real Salt Lake before the move to England, and now he'll have the chance to show what he can do. It didn't take long for Gozo to break into the Palace squad, already appearing in two Premier Leauge matches but he's now looking to establish himself as a regular for club and country.

Justin Ellis, Orlando City SC

Since Antoine Griezmann arrived in Orlando City, he has raved about playing alongside Justin Ellis. The Lions have been one of the most improved teams since the break, and the nine assists that Ellis has racked up have certainly been a help in that effort. He has played more as a supporting forward than a lone nine, but with Pepi's injury, it's a chance that he may get to lead the line on his own during this camp. Ellis is very good on the ball and able to create for his teammates, which will be a welcome addition to the USMNT.

USMNT schedule

USMNT vs. Peru - Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m.

- Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m. USMNT vs. Chile - Sept. 29, 8 p.m.

USMNT vs. Mexico - Oct. 3, 9 p.m.

USMNT vs. Canada - Oct. 6, 8 p.m.

- Oct. 6, 8 p.m. Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals leg one - Nov. 14

Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals leg two - Nov. 17