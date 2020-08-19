The United States men's national team learned what its World Cup qualifying schedule and path to Qatar will look like after CONCACAF held the draw for the qualifiers on Wednesday. The format had to be changed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving a shortened window to get qualifying completed.

The U.S. joins the final stage of qualifying in June of 2021, joining Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras, and in total there will be eight teams instead of the usual hexagonal. The U.S. will face Mexico in October of 2021 and January of 2022.

Some of their opponents have yet to be determined and will come after other matches are playing ahead of the final stage. Here's how things look, with specific days to be confirmed.

The U.S. will have 12 total matches. Here's the schedule:

June 2021: at A/F winner; vs. B/E winner

June 2021: at Honduras; vs. Jamaica

Sept. 2021: at C/D winner; vs. Costa Rica

Oct. 2021: vs. Mexico; at Jamaica

Nov. 2021: vs. A/F winner; at B/E winner

Jan. 2022: vs. Honduras; at Mexico

March 2022: vs. C/D winner; at Costa Rica

So which teams could be squaring off against the Americans? Well, that is where it gets complicated and patience is required. The first qualifying round looks like this:

Group A - El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat, U.S. Virgin Islands

Group B - Canada, Suriname, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Aruba

Group C - Curaçao, Guatemala, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba, British Virgin Islands

Group D - Panama, Dominican Republic, Barbados, Dominica, Anguilla

Group E - Haiti, Nicaragua, Belize, Saint Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands

Group F - Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Puerto Rico, Bahamas

From that round, the winner of each group will play in a playoff for the chance to advance to the final stage. That playoff for a spot in the final round of qualifying would look like this:

Group A winner vs. Group F winner

Group B winner vs. Group E winner

Group C winner vs. Group D winner

That's where we get the last three teams to finish off the final eight, which should kick qualifying into overdrive. USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Three teams from CONCACAF will qualify directly to the 2022 World Cup, while the fourth-place team would enter an intercontinental playoff.