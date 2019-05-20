USMNT's 40-man provisional Gold Cup roster is out, and there are some surprises

On Monday, CONCACAF released the provisional squad for every participant for this summer's Gold Cup, including Gregg Berhalter's list for the United States men's national team. The 40-man roster featured some surprises and some big names like Chrisitan Pulisic and Weston McKennie. It also featured some young players who may get their shot to impress Berhalter ahead of the tournament starting on June 15. The squad has to be cut down to 23 players before the tournament. Here's a look at the squad:

Goalkeepers (5): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles Football Club), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

Defenders (15): Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur), Marlon Fossey (Fulham), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Omar Gonzalez (Club Atlas), Andrew Gutman (Charlotte Independence). Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club)

Midfielders (9): Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke 04), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

Forwards (11): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jonathan Amon (FC Nordsjælland), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (MKE Ankaragücü), Joe Gyau (MSV Duisburg), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles Football Club), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)

In goal there are no surprises, but at the back there certainly are. We reported last week that DeAndre Yedlin would miss the tournament due to a groin injury, and that appears to be the case. He along with John Brooks were not included in the squad due to injury. The U.S. will try to fill the right-back hole through Reggie Cannon of FC Dallas, the emerging Nick Lima of San Jose Earthquakes and possibly Marlon Fossey. The Fulham U-23 man is inexperienced, technically sound and could have quite the future for the national team.

Elsewhere, the midfield sees Duane Holmes of Derby County get a surprise, but deserving call-up as the club is on the brink of promotion to the Premier League. The Georgia native joined Derby last season and has 25 appearances. Bradley, McKennie and Pulisic will be tasked with running the show, but the midfield has some depth.

Up top, there are some surprises in Jonathan Amon, Joe Gyau and Tyler Boyd, but it's good to see Berhalter giving some of these guys a chance to prove their worth. Jozy Altidore looked to be a sure-fire starter, while Paul Arriola is having quite the season for D.C. United. Bobby Wood was not included, however, after the veteran striker had a poor season in Germany, scoring just three goals.

After not calling up some of the younger players last time around, Josh Sargent is back in the fold as well. The Werder Bremen man is the most promising striker in the player pool at the moment and gets a well-deserved shot to potentially go to the Gold Cup.

The U.S. will play against Jamaica on June 5 and Venezuela on June 9 in preparation for their June 18 Gold Cup opener against Guyana.