After being left out of the United States men's national team roster for friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, Alex Zendejas will need to show Mauricio Pochettino why he deserves a spot on the World Cup squad. During Concacaf Champions Cup play, Zendejas acknowledged that even if he didn't make the cut, all he can do is keep his head down and push for his place. Pochettino has stated that the door isn't closed for players missing these friendlies. For Zendejas, the time between now and the World Cup roster announcement is a vital opportunity to prove he belongs.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs. Club America, odds

Date : Saturday, March 21 | Time : 11:10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 21 | : 11:10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olympico Universitario -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Olympico Universitario -- Mexico City, Mexico Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Pumas UNAM +175; Draw +240; Club America +150

After already securing the number 10 shirt for Club América, Zendejas has also been wearing the captain's armband, showcasing his importance to the team. Already boasting two goals and an assist since returning from injury during the Clausura portion of the season, Zendejas has picked up right where he left off. He has started the last four matches for the club, and his form will be needed yet again as they travel to face Pumas UNAM.

With Keylor Navas in the net and Juninho leading the line, Pumas have been one of the most improved sides in Liga MX. They will give América everything they can handle, especially with starting keeper Luis Malagón sidelined. Expected to be the number one for Mexico at the World Cup, Malagón suffered a ruptured Achilles, which will keep him out of action, forcing 38-year-old Rodolfo Cota to step in.

With defense being critical to how América operates, needing to change their keeper will undoubtedly have an impact, and pressure is building on manager André Jardine to string wins together. Las Águilas have risen to fourth in the table following a slow start to the season, but this is a team that expects to win Liga MX every single year. That's the heavy pressure that Zendejas carries, but it's exactly the kind of pressure that will help him if he hopes to make that final World Cup roster.

Liga MX scores and schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, March 20

Necaxa 3, Clus Tijuana 0

Mazatlan 1, Cruz Azul 1

Saturday, March 21

Atlas vs. Querétaro, 7 p.m.

Atlético San Luis vs. Club León, 9 p.m.

Monterrey vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 9:05 p.m.

Pumas UNAM vs. Club America, 11:10 p.m. (CBS Sports Goalzo Network)

Sunday, March 22