Newcastle United are one step closer to defending their EFL cup title thanks to a headed goal from 19-year-old Lewis Miley in stoppage time, but it was a performance where Fulham pushed the Magpies to the brink in a 2-1 game. Yoane Wissa scored his first Newcastle United goal only 10 minutes into the match before Fulham answered back in the 16th via Sasa Lukic of an assist from American left back Antonee Robinson. Robinson was everywhere during the match, but in the second half, Fulham ran out of steam as Newcastle eventually found a deserved winner.

But it's not a result that should take anything away from Fulham and what they can accomplish with a healthy Robinson. No player on Fulham took more touches than the American fullback, as he's critical to what Marco Silva wants the team to do in the build-up. It's been a frustrating start to the season for Robinson due to injuries keeping him out of the XI, and this match was only his sixth appearance of the season in all competitions, but it didn't take much time for him to grab his first assist of the season.

Pushing the pace, Joachim Andersen was able to find Robinson out wide, and he delivered a perfect cross into the center of the box that any of three Fulham players running onto the ball could've headed in. Lukic was there for the goal, but this is where Robinson's vision and passing ability take center stage. Last season, Robinson established himself as one of the top left backs in the entire Premier League, netting 10 assists, but knee injuries have limited him for club and country this season.

Fully healthy now, the festive period will be critical for Robinson -- especially after fellow United States men's national team starter Tyler Adams went down with an MCL injury. He's been used as an inverted fullback to push possession for the USMNT, and his play for Fulham shows why that's a great role for him as he grows as a Premier League player and inches closer to 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Playing in the EFL Cup, Robinson was able to log 90 minutes in back-to-back matches for the first time this season as he gets back to full fitness ahead of what will be a busy 2026. With the USMNT shifting to a back three under Mauricio Pochettino, Robinson is someone who will be key to any success that the USMNT have at the World Cup on home soil, as he's become one of the first names on the team sheet.

If he can get back to last year's form, there's even a chance for Fulham to push from 14th into a European place. They're only six points off Crystal Palace in fifth place, something that shows just how competitive the league has been. It's a moment that should have every team think, why not us? And for Fulham, with Robinson pushing them forward and Harry Wilson pulling off audacious strikes in the attack, why not them? The cogs are there; they just need to stay healthy.