What a difference six months can make. Last summer, scouts from Borussia Monchengladbach were circling around U.S. men's national team striker Brandon Vazquez but now after winning the Supporters Shield with FC Cincinnati, Vazquez could be on the move to Monterrey in Liga MX, according to reports. Having made eight national team appearances and scoring four goals, Vazquez's stock was rising but he also only scored eight goals, assisting two more in the previous MLS season. Meanwhile, Gladbach brought in fellow American Jordan Pefok as the transfer window can move quickly.

With MLS and Liga MX getting closer by the year, especially with the revamped Leagues Cup, this is quite an odd potential move. The Athletic reports that Middlesborough could also be in the running for Vazquez's signature but also any team would need to negotiate with Cincinnati due to the striker being under contract until December of 2025.

Once thought of as competition for the starting striker spot with the USMNT, Vazquez's stock has fallen since Folarin Balogun picked the U.S over England but it also was still in a position where he can rise to be the backup to the star striker. Liga MX is still a strong league but with Josh Sargent, Daryl Dike and Ricardo Pepi all in Europe, if Jesus Ferriera joined them and received playing time, it would see Vazquez fall even further down the pecking order.

Nothing is done in relation to the move but it's hard to see where this makes sense for the 25-year-old outside of potentially when it comes to finances. Due to not having a salary cap, Liga MX can offer a better compensation package than MLS but MLS has been able to offer better steps to European clubs over the past few years. While only Vazquez knows what's right in his decision, this is a move that could see him completely miss the Copa America squad when it's announced.

Manager Gregg Berhalter will be keeping an eye on what happens here but Vazquez moving to Mexico would only be a net positive for Ferreira''s stock. If Vazquez truly wants to take a step forward, returning to double digit goal form with FC Cincinnati and seeing what happens in the winter is the way to go.