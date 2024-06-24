Christian Pulisic kicked off Copa America in style for the United States, scoring a curling shot from the edge of the box against Bolivia only three minutes into the match which proved to be the winning goal in a 2-0 victory. Assisted by Tim Weah, the goal was the 30th for the USMNTman in his 69th cap. Copa America 2016 was Pulisic's major tournament debut for the USMNT, so this time around, it's important that he leads by example, and he's doing just that. Here's the goal:

The goal allowed the USMNT now dictate the remainder of their game. With the goal, Pulisic also becomes the fastest American male to reach the mark doing so in only 69 games and the second youngest player overall to do it. The goal also ends a three-match scoreless streak for Pulisic as he'll be leaned on during this tournament.

In good form after a strong season with Milan where he scored 15 goals and assisted 11 more in all competitions, Pulisic now has a chance to show what he can do for the USMNT as they seek a signature win. They'll have a chance to play Uruguay and likely Colombia or Brazil which will provide tough opposition to prepare for the World Cup in 2026. Defeating or even hanging with those sides will show marked improvement for the team after they lost a lopsided match 5-1 to Colombia while preparing for Copa America. Anything that they do in those matches will depend heavily on Pulisic so it's important that he got off to a good start.