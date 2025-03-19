It's almost time for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals where Mauricio Pochettino will have his first chance to win a trophy as manager of the United States men's national team. While he won't have his entire first-choice squad available with injuries keeping players like Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, and Folarin Balogun out of the side, that doesn't mean that Pochettino won't have a wealth of talent available to him when they take on Panama on March 20 at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

After winning this tournament three consecutive times, the pressure is on to ensure that the USMNT continue that run as preparation continues for the 2026 World Cup on home soil. With the Club World Cup happening during the same window as the Gold Cup this summer, this is the last competitive window in a while which Pochettino will have some of these players, so every minute will matter.

Let's get to know his 23-man roster that will be taking on the Nations League. While notable names like Brenden Aaronson and Alex Zendejas were left off, Pochettino still has a deep squad available to him.

Goalkeepers

Patrick Schulte CLB • G • #28 Age 24 Caps 3

Taking his chances at the Olympics and during January camp, Patrick Schulte is someone to watch for the future. Coming up through the Columbus Crew system, Schulte may be the best of the trio at building attacks from the back, and with more experience, there's a chance that he could be the starting goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup.

Zack Steffen COL • G • #1 Age 29 Caps 30

Previously off the radar due to form and his own injury issues, it's easy to forget that Zack Steffen was the de facto number one for years. After getting back into the fold for January camp, he'll be in the mix for a starting role if anything goes awry.

Matt Turner CRY • G • #30 Age 30 Caps 49

One of the most experienced players in the squad, while Matt Turner isn't the starting goalkeeper for Crystal Palace, he has always been ready when called upon to represent the national team. This will be Turner's second chance to start in net for the Nations League finals after leading the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup.

Defenders

Max Arfsten USA • M Age 23 Caps 2

The only natural left back on the roster, Max Arfsten may have been a late addition to this roster, but it Pochettino is going to play with a natural back four, the Columbus Crew man will have a crucial role. Able to operate as a winger, he doesn't shy away from getting forward and Pochettino likes fullbacks who can also attack.

Cameron Carter-Vickers TOT • D • #38 Age 27 Caps 18

A stalwart for Celtic, you know what you're going to get from Cameron Carter-Vickers. Able to play in a back three while offering a strong presence in the air, Carter-Vickers is gaining enough high-level experience to make up for his lack of pace with strong positioning.

Marlon Fossey FUL • D Age 26 Caps 1

Earning his first cap under Mikey Varas facing New Zealand, this is Marlon Fossey's first camp under Pochettino. A right back more comfortable playing in the attacking third, he brings a different look than Joe Scally but also has a lot to prove to push for a starting role.

Mark McKenzie GNK • D • #2 Age 26 Caps 17

Performing well in his next step after moving to Toulouse in France, Mark McKenzie has always felt like someone who could be an international-level center back if given consistent opportunities. He has now received some of those but with Chris Richards now in camp too, we'll begin to see how the center back depth chart shakes out.

Tim Ream CLT • D • #3 Age 37 Caps 67

Showing no signs of slowing down, while we wait for someone to shout that they deserve to start over the Charlotte FC man, Tim Ream keeps putting up solid performances. Another player who started at the 2022 World Cup, Ream is on his way to doing that again in 2026 if nothing changes.

Chris Richards TSG • D Age 24 Caps 23

In a battle with McKenzie for the starting spot at center back alongside Ream, Richards is having a solid season for Crystal Palace. Having the versatility to play in a back three or as a fullback, even if Richards doesn't end up as a starter, he'll be a solid member of the squad.

Joe Scally USA • D • #26 Age 22 Caps 19

Since becoming the number one right back, Scally has been a steady presence in a defense in desperate need of those. Scally isn't one to do anything too flashy but that doesn't mean that he won't make an impact in a game as he inches closer to the 25-cap mark.

Midfield

Tyler Adams LEE • M • #12 Age 26 Caps 42

Back with the USMNT for the first time since Copa America, Tyler Adams is also here for his first camp under Pochettino. The Bournemouth man has been in strong form and now the USMNT will have their first-choice midfield from the World Cup at Pochettino's disposal, and that's exciting to see especially when Adams was the captain of that squad.

Brian Gutierrez CHI • M • #17 Age 21 Caps 2

Added as an injury replacement, Brian Gutierrez is someone else who was in January camp under Pochettino. Also now playing his soccer under former USA coach Gregg Berhalter, he will be well poised for what to expect on the international stage.

Diego Luna USA • M Age 21 Caps 3

Impressing at the Olympics, Diego Luna is taking the expected step to push for the World Cup squad. During January camp when Luna broke his nose but wanted to stay in the match, immediately delivering an assist, he was able to endear himself to Pochettino and now he needs to take the step to show that he can produce at the highest level during a competitive camp.

Weston McKennie JUV • M • #16 Age 26 Caps 58

One of the first names on the team sheet for the USMNT and for Juventus, Weston McKennie can do a little bit of everything. That versatility goes a long way in a setup under Pochettino, and while expectations of McKennie rise by the day, he has been able to reach them.

Giovanni Reyna NF • M Age 22 Caps 31

In his first camp under Pochettino, Giovanni Reyna has struggled for playing time with Borussia Dortmund this season. With how many options there are in midfield, it remains to be seen what Reyna's role will be despite him being one of the most talented players in the squad.

Tanner Tessmann USA • M Age 23 Caps 6

Already getting experience in a double-pivot role under Pochettino, Tessmann has been able to show his strength in possession while adjusting to being at Lyon after leading the Olympic squad in midfield.

Forwards

Patrick Agyemang USA • F Age 24 Caps 2

Scoring in his first two appearances for the USMNT is an easy way for Patrick Agyemang's star to rise. A skilled player on the ball but not afraid to shoot from anywhere, it will be exciting to see what the Charlotte FC man does when he's on the pitch.

Jack McGlynn HOU • M • #21 Age 21 Caps 3

Skilled at taking free kicks and having quite an eye for a pass, it's no surprise that Jack McGlynn is gaining steam under Pochettino but it is a little surprising to see him listed as a forward when he operates quite deep for his club. Pochettino isn't afraid to put players anywhere though so it will be interesting to see where McGlynn ends up.

Yunus Musah VAL • M Age 22 Caps 45

Another versatile player, Yunus Musah is able to flit between the wing and central midfield and has even popped up at wing back at times. He'll be looked to often to keep possession and to press where he'll have plenty of responsibility.

Christian Pulisic MIL • M • #11 Age 26 Caps 76

This team will go as far as the Milan man takes them. Part of the job of the attack is getting Christian Pulisic into positions to succeed as he has shown that no matter if he's a winger or a number 10, he'll crash the box and respond to the pressure to push this team forward. The star of the side, Pulisic will be ready.

Josh Sargent USA • F Age 25 Caps 27

After leading the line at the 2022 World Cup, injuries have kept Josh Sargent out of important camps, but now in the best form of his career with Norwich City, it will be a big opportunity for Sargent to show why he should be the starting number nine.

Timothy Weah JUV • F • #22 Age 25 Caps 42

One of the most unpredictable members of the attack, you don't know if Tim Weah is going to pop up on either wing or in defense. After Pulisic, he has firmly become the second most dangerous USMNT attacker, and if too much focus goes to their talisman, Weah will find the space to strike.

Brian White VAN • F • #24 Age 29 Caps 3

A late bloomer, Brian White is able to bring an aerial presence to the pitch that no other member of the USMNT can match. In strong form for Vancouver, he could make the difference in a tight game if Pochettino needs a goal late to push the USMNT through.