USMNT's DeAndre Yedlin to miss 2019 Gold Cup due to groin injury; a look at potential options at right back

The top right back option among the pool of players available for the United States men's national team will not be fully recovered in time for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin, who underwent groin surgery earlier this month, will miss this summer's tournament, a source told CBS Sports.

Yedlin made 28 starts for Newcastle this season and last stepped on the field in early April due to a chronic groin injury. The 25-year-old underwent surgery in Philadelphia over a week ago and it wasn't clear if he would recover in time for the U.S. to open up its Gold Cup title defense against Guyana on June 18.

CBS Sports understands that his recovery from surgery should see him return to training toward the end of the tournament, which concludes on July 7 with the final.

As a result, that means the U.S. will likely rely on Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), who has been played at right back under new coach Gregg Berhalter, as well as Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), who impressed in January camp. Another potential option include Reggie Cannon of FC Dallas.

