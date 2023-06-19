His decision to declare for the USMNT having got its first ringing endorsement with Sunday's Nations League triumph, Folarin Balogun must now make the next significant call of this pivotal summer. One thing is clear to him. He will not go on loan again.

Balogun scored 21 goals in an outstanding temporary spell with Reims last season but the 21-year-old, who scored in the 2-0 win over Canada in Las Vegas, is keen to find a long-term role at a club where he is established as a regular starter. That may not be Arsenal, who are prepared to cash in on their academy graduate amid interest from clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

"I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place," he said after the win. "I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.

"What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again."

Balogun, whose contract at Arsenal expires in the summer of 2025, will not be short on suitors. Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have long held an interest while Marseille would hope to convince the US international to return to Ligue 1 after the success he enjoyed last season. Several Premier League clubs are also monitoring his availability; Brentford have him on their radar while Crystal Palace are also believed to be keen.

Arsenal are understood to be looking for a deal worth around £35 million though that price tag could drop with the inclusion of clauses such as a buyback or sizeable sell-on percentage. Balogun's chances of securing a regular starting spot at the Gunners, who he joined at the age of eight, are complicated by the presence of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Arsenal are also negotiating with Chelsea to sign Kai Havertz, who could also get minutes as a center forward.

There may be fewer doubts over his role with the USMNT after the New York-born forward netted his country's second goal to see them retain the Nations League title. Balogun declared for America last month and now finds himself with a first senior title to his name.

"It's amazing. I mean, it's a dream scenario for me. To be here now, the transition is amazing. I'm just overwhelmed with delight," said Balogun. "I think the thing that surprised me the most was just the actual talent in this group. I think there are so many players who are going to go on to have top careers, who are all so young, including me."