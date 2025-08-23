After two lost seasons of soccer, Gio Reyna is on the move from Borussia Dortmund. He won't be going far as he heads just over an hour across the city to Borussia Monchengladbach to stay in the Bundesliga, signing a deal until the summer of 2028.

Still only 22, Reyna displayed immense promise, breaking into the Dortmund first team at only 17, but he wasn't able to keep his place, falling out of favor under multiple managers. Even a loan move to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League wasn't enough to get things back on track, so it's a good time to depart the club, especially with less than a year to go till the World Cup.

While Gladbach won't be competing in the Champions League this season, they are a club that have been in European play in the past and likely see Reyna as an addition that can help them get there. He'd also have a chance to join fellow American Joe Scally, one of his best friends, who has become integral to the Gladbach lineup since joining from New York City FC, where he came up in the academy with Reyna. The duo have remained close and will also have a shared goal of making the USMNT World Cup squad in 2026 on home soil.

They would've been expected to do so after already being at the World Cup in Qatar together in 2022, but with how things have gone for Reyna since then, he has some work to do to impress Mauricio Pochettino, but now he'll also have a clean slate with which to do it. Reyna hasn't made an appearance for the USMNT since the third-place match of the Concacaf Nations League in March, missing out on the Gold Cup this summer due to Borussia Dortmund's participation at the Club World Cup.

But he would barely see the pitch for Dortmund during the Club World Cup, featuring in only 12 minutes of action. It was another missed opportunity where Reyna could've been with the national team, building chemistry with the squad. That's behind him now as Reyna is joining a team that finished 10th in the Bundesliga and will be looking to improve.

Who will Reyna compete with?

Midfielder Kevin Stoger will be Reyna's direct competition in the center of the pitch, but even he only scored three goals and assisted four more last campaign. Alassane Plea also spent some time at the 10 last season, but he has now departed for PSV. That alone shows that Reyna will have a chance in midfield. On the wing, Robin Hack and Franck Honorat split time, with both snagging seven assists. They'd be harder to unseat in the XI, but with Reyna's talent, he can become a day-to-day starter if he stays healthy.

Reyna will have work to do to show that he needs to be in the lineup, but when no player on Gladbach registered more than seven assists last campaign, Reyna's ability on the ball and creativity will be needed. When compared to the other potential move for Reyna, which would've been to Parma in Serie A, this is a move that provides more comfort in a year when time isn't on Reyna's side. He'll want to get things going right out of the gate, and that's easier to do in a country that you know with a friend by your side. Now Reyna will need to show what he can do with that playing time because there's still a special player in there.