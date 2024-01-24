A move to Nottingham Forest and the Premier League could be on the cards for American midfielder Gio Reyna, now represented by Jorge Mendes. Struggling for playing time at Borussia Dortmund, Reyna is now behind Jadon Sancho on the depth chart, and The Athletic reported his next stop could be the Tricky Trees. With Nuno Espirito Santo in as manager, they're now reportedly in discussions to add Reyna to their attacking corps on loan until the end of the season.

While this is a move that would certainly mean that Reyna could receive more playing time than what he currently gets at Dortmund, while also joining fellow United States international Matt Turner, it's also one that comes with a fair bit of risk for the American. Linked to numerous La Liga clubs such as Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, those now seem like smokescreens to drum up interest in Reyna as the Forest news has picked up steam. But despite the potential uptick in playing time, Forest don't feel like the best destination for Reyna. Aside from the constant player turnover, having signed 30 players before the beginning of last season, there are more reasons why this isn't the move.

What would Reyna's role be?

Looking at minutes played for most teams, the players who log the most are usually goalkeepers or defenders but not Forest where the ever-present name on the teamsheet is that of Morgan Gibbs-White. The English international is who Forest looks to whenever they need a goal as most of the play runs through him. The issue for Reyna is that the role played by Gibbs-White as a central, ball-dominant midfielder is also the role best played by Reyna. It's hard to project if there is enough space for both to operate on the same team.

Adding in that Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi are the first-choice wingers on the team and Reyna wouldn't be doing what he needs to do the most and that's playing consistent minutes. There's a chance that he could win a role in the team over Hudson-Odoi, who has been a hesitant shooter at times, but ahead of Copa America, the USMNT need Reyna playing consistently and it's hard to see how he does that at Forest.

Transitioning to England

Having gone from the New York City FC academy to Dortmund and the Bundesliga, Reyna has played his entire career in leagues with very open styles that allow more room for transition play. It can sometimes be tough for attackers who need to be on the ball to make an impact in the Premier League and Reyna needs to look no further than his own teammate Jadon Sancho for how the Premier League may not be the best destination for everyone. Center backs are faster to keep up with quick forwards, midfielders close down quicker and decisions need to be made at a faster rate.

Every league has its own style and not every player can succeed in every league. Reyna should be able to look outside of the Bundesliga for his next destination but La Liga seemed like a better destination for him, which Jesse Marsch suggested. Christina Pulisic to Milan is an example of when a transition to a new team and a new league can be perfect for a player but it's tough to see Reyna to Forest going as well as Pulisic's Italian move has gone.

Reyna's only 21 and his next permanent move could define his career. At the moment, there are no indications that Forest will be a permanent destination but that means that Reyna will be looking for a new team during the summer if it isn't. If he again isn't able to break into the XI, that will cause potential destinations to continue to dwindle which is the opposite of what should happen to a player with all the talent in the world.