Injury woes continue for the United States men's national team ahead of Mauricio Pochettino naming his World Cup squad on May 26. Atletico Madrid announced Monday that midfielder Johnny Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle after he suffered a high-grade sprain last week. Although he isn't officially ruled out for the remainder of the club season, which ends on May 24, it is difficult to envision Cardoso playing again for Madrid. More concerningly, this injury is likely to jeopardize his availability for the USMNT.

Recovery times vary for everyone, but an ankle injury that requires surgery could keep a player sidelined for months, putting his participation in a World Cup on home soil in serious doubt. During the March international break, Cardoso was already limited to just 45 minutes of action against Belgium before returning to Madrid early to treat an aggravated injury. This latest setback is another massive blow for both the player and the national team, which relies heavily on his stoutness in the center of the park.

By starting both legs of Atletico Madrid's semifinal loss to Arsenal, Cardoso became only the second American to play in both legs of a Champions League semifinal, joining Christian Pulisic, who accomplished the feat with Chelsea. Cardoso has grown into a formidable all-around player under Diego Simeone since joining from Real Betis, but Pochettino hasn't been able to rely on him consistently because of recurring injuries.

Although Tyler Adams is back playing for Bournemouth, his own recent injury history means Pochettino will want multiple defensive midfielders available, especially if Christian Pulisic's scoring woes continue. Cardoso is the most logical replacement for Adams if needed, but two midfielders who stand to gain the most if Cardoso misses the tournament are Tanner Tessmann and Aidan Morris. Tessman's club season already came to an end in late April with a muscle strain, though the severity of the injury was not disclosed by Lyon.

Tessmann offers the additional ability to slot in at center back in a pinch, a trait that may be necessary given the team's lack of top-level defensive depth. Furthermore, he has played well in the center of the pitch for Lyon, bolstering his chances of making the World Cup roster. Meanwhile, Morris has crucial games ahead for Middlesbrough as they navigate the Championship playoffs in hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League. The promotion playoff is widely dubbed the richest game in sports due to the financial stakes of reaching the top flight. If Morris can lead his club to the Premier League, he will be more than ready for the pressure that comes with representing the United States in a home World Cup.

Sebastian Berhalter and Cristian Roldan are also looking to cement their spots in the USMNT midfield, though neither offers the same defensive presence as Adams or Cardoso. At this rate, however, Pochettino might want to start wrapping his players in bubble wrap.

Starting center back Tim Ream has missed time for Charlotte FC but played 90 minutes in his return to play for Charlotte FC, Patrick Agyemang will miss the World Cup entirely with an injury, and now Cardoso's participation is in doubt. For a USMNT that need their best players functioning at a high level to make a deep World Cup run, the hope is that no further injuries crop up before the summer tournament.