Matt Turner confirmed the longstanding theory that goalkeepers are the most eccentric players on the field, even if he believes he is the most normal of the bunch.

"I like to say I think I'm probably the most normal goalkeeper out there," Turner said on the latest episode of Kickin' It, CBS Sports Golazo Network's new weekly interview series, which airs on Wednesday night.

He has run into his fair share of unconventional shot-stoppers, and named two former teammates -- ex-MLS player Bobby Shuttleworth and current Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, spending time with the latter at Arsenal upon arriving in Europe.

"He's also bananas, that guy," Turner said about Ramsdale specifically. "He's f---ing weird but I love him. … He's just eccentric. He's got little bits of flare in his game and he's very opposite from me in that sense, on the field, off the field."

Turner also addressed the infamous story Ramsdale told about him earlier this year. Ramsdale described Turner as "unintentionally" the funniest person on Arsenal's squad because of his Americanisms and said Turner once told Kevin de Bruyne, "Relax dog, it's a dog fight out there." Turner, though, said he was slightly misquoted by his former colleague.

"Half of that's true. There's an extra 'dog' in his impersonation," he noted before telling his side of the story.

"I just said, 'Chill out, man. It's a dog fight out there.' I just let it out. They just looked at me funny. I told [the Arsenal squad] that story and they were all loving it, they were cracking up."

Catch Turner's sitdown with the Kickin' It crew when the newest episode airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network.