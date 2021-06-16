Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar rolls on as the second round of action is in the books and we learned which three teams will join the big boys (United States, Mexico among others) in the third and final round of qualifying. El Salvador eliminated Saint Kitts and Nevis, Canada knocked off Haiti (thanks to a disastrous own goal), and Panama edged Curaçao for the final spots.

The road to Qatar for the United States will begin away from home Sept. 2 against El Salvador on Paramount+ and conclude March 30, 2022 at Costa Rica (also on Paramount+).

Paramount+ is home to up to 79 games (including away games for the USMNT) on its platform. Below you'll find the complete schedule and World Cup qualifying format for Concacaf.

Final round (Sept. 2021-March 2022)

The top five teams based on FIFA rankings automatically begin their World Cup qualifying campaign in the third and final octagonal round: Mexico (11), United States (22), Costa Rica (46), Jamaica (48) and Honduras (62). Joining them will be the winners of the second-round pairings: El Salvador, Canada and Panama.

The third round of the Concacaf qualifiers will begin Thursday, Sept. 2 and end on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Each team will get one home game and one away game against all seven opponents. After the 14 matchdays, the top three teams in the standings will punch their tickets to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place team will advance to the intercontinental playoff where it will either be paired against a team from AFC (fourth-round playoff winner), CONMEBOL (fifth place) or OFC (second-round winner).

To recap, here's the gist:

Eight nations in one group playing home and away round robin matches (14 matches)

Qualifiers played between September 2021-March 2022

The top three teams qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Fourth-placed team advances to the inter-confederation playoffs

FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Qatar (November-December 2022)

Standings

TEAM GP W D L GD PTS Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0

Schedule

Paramount+ will carry six away matches for both the United States and Mexico men's national teams as well as the media rights to all other matches played in the region. Start times and some dates have yet to be announced.

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 2 (Matchday 1)



Canada vs. Honduras (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. United States (Paramount+)

Panama vs. Costa Rica (Paramount+)

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Sunday, Sept. 5 (Matchday 2)

United States vs. Canada

El Salvador vs. Honduras (Paramount+)

Costa Rica vs. Mexico (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. Panama (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Sept. 8 (Matchday 3)

Canada vs. El Salvador (Paramount+)

Honduras vs. United States (Paramount+)

Panama vs. Mexico (Paramount+)

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica (Paramount+)

Thursday, Oct. 7 (Matchday 4)



Mexico vs. Canada

Honduras vs. Costa Rica (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Panama (Paramount+)

United States vs. Jamaica

Sunday, Oct. 10 (Matchday 5)



Jamaica vs. Canada (Paramount+)

Mexico vs. Honduras

Costa Rica vs. El Salvador (Paramount+)

Panama vs. United States (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Oct. 13 (Matchday 6)



Canada vs. Panama (Paramount+)

Honduras vs. Jamaica (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Mexico (Paramount+)

United States vs. Costa Rica

Nov. 11-13 (Matchday 7)



Canada vs. Costa Rica (Paramount+)

Honduras vs. Panama (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Jamaica (Paramount+)

United States vs. Mexico

Nov. 14-16 (Matchday 8)



Canada vs. Mexico (Paramount+)

Costa Rica vs. Honduras (Paramount+)

Panama vs. El Salvador (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. United States (Paramount+)

Thursday, Jan. 27 (Matchday 9)



Honduras vs. Canada (Paramount+)

United States vs. El Salvador

Costa Rica vs. Panama (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. Mexico (Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 30 (Matchday 10)



Canada vs. United States (Paramount+)

Honduras vs. El Salvador (Paramount+)

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Panama vs. Jamaica (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Feb. 2 (Matchday 11)



El Salvador vs. Canada (Paramount+)

United States vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. Panama

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica (Paramount+)

Thursday, March 24 (Matchday 12)



Costa Rica vs. Canada (Paramount+)

Panama vs. Honduras (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. El Salvador (Paramount+)

Mexico vs. United States

Sunday, March 27 (Matchday 13)



Canada vs. Jamaica (Paramount+)

Honduras vs. Mexico (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica (Paramount+)

United States vs. Panama

Wednesday, March 30 (Matchday 14)

Panama vs. Canada (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. Honduras (Paramount+)

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Costa Rica vs. United States (Paramount+)

Completed rounds

Second round results

Saturday, June 12



Leg 1: St Kitts and Nevis 0, El Salvador 4

St Kitts and Nevis 0, El Salvador 4 Leg 1: Haiti 0, Canada 1

Haiti 0, Canada 1 Leg 1: Panama 2, Curacao 1

Tuesday, June 15



Leg 2: Curacao 0, Panama 0 (Panama advance 2-1 on aggregate)

Curacao 0, Panama 0 (Panama advance 2-1 on aggregate) Leg 2: El Salvador 2, St. Kitts and Nevis 0 (El Salvador advance 6-0 on on aggregate)

El Salvador 2, St. Kitts and Nevis 0 (El Salvador advance 6-0 on on aggregate) Leg 2: Canada 3, Haiti 0 (Canada advance 4-0 on aggregate)

First round results

March 24

Saint Kitts and Nevis 1, Puerto Rico 0

Antigua and Barbuda 2, Montserrat 2

Suriname 3, Cayman Islands 0

Dominican Republic 1, Dominica 0

Guatemala 1, Cuba 0

Thursday, March 25

Haiti 2, Belize 0

Curaçao 5, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 0

Trinidad and Tobago 3, Guyana 0

Canada 5, Bermuda, 1

Panama 1, Barbados 0

El Salvador 2, Grenada 0

March 27

Turks and Caicos Islands 0, Nicaragua 7

British Virgin Islands 0, Guatemala 3

Anguilla 0, Dominican Republic 6

U.S. Virgin Islands 0, Antigua and Barbuda 3

Bahamas 0, Saint Kitts and Nevis 4

Aruba 0, Suriname, 6

Sunday, March 28

Dominica 1, Panama 2

Cuba 1, Curaçao 2

Puerto Rico 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1

Montserrat 1, El Salvador 1

March 29

Cayman Islands 0, Canada, 11

March 30

Guyana 4, Bahamas 0

Belize 5, Turks and Caicos Islands 0

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3, British Virgin Islands 0

Grenada 1, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Barbados 1, Anguilla 0

Bermuda 5, Aruba 0

June 2

Dominica 3, Anguilla 0

Montserrat 4, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Cuba 5, British Virgin Islands 0

Aruba 3, Cayman Islands 1

Puerto Rico 7, Bahamas 0

June 4

Antigua and Barbuda 1, Grenada 0

Saint Kitts and Nevis 3, Guyana 0

Suriname 6, Bermuda 0

Guatemala 10, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 0

Dominican Republic 1, Barbados 1

Nicaragua 3, Belize 0

June 5

Haiti 10, Turks and Caicos 0

Bahamas 0, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Curacao 8, British Virgin Islands 0

El Salvador 7, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Panama 13, Anguilla 0

Canada 7, Aruba 0

June 8