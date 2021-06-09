For Sebastian Lletget of the United States men's national team, Sunday night's win over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League final wasn't just about lifting a trophy. In the epic, extra-time classic the midfielder thinks the team accomplished much, much more. Speaking with Luis Miguel Echegary of CBS Sports' ¡Qué Golazo! podcast, Lletget said the USMNT has reached a point where they now believe they can win anything.

"There's something that happens inside of you when you win something like that," he said on Wednesday, just hours before the team's friendly with Costa Rica. "Even in the way that we won it, there is this extra belief that you can really do it.

"It is just that real belief that any game we go into, any tournament we are playing in, we know we can win it now. You cross that line."

You can watch his full interview with ¡Que Golazo! below:

Lletget came off the bench in the match, with the result hanging in the balance. At 2-2 in extra time, it was Christian Pulisic's penalty kick that put the U.S. ahead before Ethan Horvath's heroic penalty save on the other end secured the title. Lletget said he thinks mentally that match will do wonders for a young squad, one that has higher expectations than any other U.S. team in history.

"We have ability, we have talent. That has never been a question. But now it's do you have that character, do you have the personality to really win things? Lletget said.

"We were trying to figure that out ... Anything we go into now, I really feel like this group believes that we can win it."

The team's next big test in terms of competition is the Gold Cup in July before World Cup qualifying starts later this year. With a congested June schedule, the national team is trying to simulate what they will experience in qualifying, having at times three games in one international break.