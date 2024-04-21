U.S. men's national team defender Sergino Dest picked up a "serious knee injury" in training with PSV, the club announced on Sunday, raising doubts about his availability for the Copa America in less than two months' time.

PSV offered few specifics on Dest's injury and timeline of recovery but suggested that the player will be out for a notable period of time.

"Sergiño Dest suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury during Saturday's training session," the club said in a statement. "How long the winger will be sidelined is still being investigated. That it will be an extended period is almost certain."

Dest has been a regular for PSV during this season after joining the Dutch club on loan from Barcelona, serving as their first-choice left back as they inch closer to winning Eredivisie. His form for his club has only strengthened Dest's standing as the USMNT's starting right back, most recently playing the role during the national team's 2-0 win over Mexico a month ago in the Concacaf Nations League final.

His stronghold on the starting right back role, though, is as much a reflection of the USMNT's lack of depth in the position as it is Dest's own abilities. If Dest cannot make it to the Copa America, head coach Gregg Berhalter will be left with a pool of players to choose from that have varying levels of experience -- and at times have failed to impress even when given the chance. It likely makes the USMNT's mission of impressing against top-tier opposition more difficult but also offers Berhalter and his staff a chance to explore their depth as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup on home soil continues.

Here's a look at the players who could fill in for Dest if he cannot make it to the Copa America.

Joe Scally

After filling in for Dest during last month's Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Jamaica, Joe Scally is arguably the likeliest person to do so again at the Copa America. Scally did not put in a convincing performance that day, though -- he lacked the attacking prowess that Dest offers and Berhalter values from his outside backs and was yanked at halftime with Weston McKennie taking on some of his responsibilities as the USMNT searched for an equalizer. The 21-year-old might not even enter the Copa America in his best form, either, considering he has not started a Bundesliga game for Borussia Monchengladbach in nearly a month.

Chris Richards

Between his play during the Nations League and his form with Crystal Palace, Chris Richards is building an argument as one of the USMNT's starting center backs. He is a fairly versatile player, though, and could find himself at right back if Dest is unable to participate at the Copa America. Slotting Richards in at right back, though, would require Berhalter to make another change in the back line -- Tim Ream and Miles Robinson might be the frontrunners to start at center back if Richards is not, though Robinson is coming off an unimpressive showing against Jamaica.

It's worth recognizing, though, that Berhalter might have the time to experiment before the Copa America begins. He is expected to have an extended camp before the competition begins, which will include high-profile friendlies against Colombia and Brazil that could be crucial as the head coach figures out what his best team is.

Honorable mentions: DeAndre Yedlin, DeJuan Jones

Berhalter is limited when it comes to the core group of players he usually calls upon, so he may have to pick a player who has not been in the fold for some time. There's a reason these players have fallen down the depth chart but Berhalter does have his options in MLS, including FC Cincinnati's DeAndre Yedlin and the New England Revolution's DeJuan Jones. Yedlin was a fixture for the national team in the past and boasts the attacking qualities Berhalter values, while Jones was one of the better players during the USMNT's run at last summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, when an MLS-heavy team lost in the semifinals. Nashville SC's Shaq Moore could also be in the conversation but he's currently sidelined with an injury, which might impact his availability this summer.

There are still questions about how each of them could stack up against high-ranking opponents -- the U.S. will play Uruguay in the group stage of the Copa America and could take on either Colombia or Brazil if they advance to the quarterfinals. The extended camp beforehand, including the friendlies against the potential quarterfinal foes, could be crucial in getting them up to speed before the Copa America begins.