The October international break has come to a close for the United States men's national team on a positive note, defeating Australia 2-1. Slowly, Mauricio Pochettino is restoring faith that this team can topple top opposition around the world as they're now on a three-match unbeaten run, and we're learning more about his roster by the day. The shift to a back three has been a positive one, and while questions may still remain around the team, panic is beginning to lessen.

But with the World Cup drawing closer, it brings up an important question -- if the tournament started today, what would the starting XI look like? I took a stab at answering that, and here's how things shook out.

2026 roster projection

Goalkeepers (3): Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Defenders (8): Sergino Dest (PSV), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Tim Ream (Fulham), Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)

Midfielders (7): Weston McKennie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Luca De La Torre (San Diego FC), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Tanner Tessemann (Lyon)

Forwards (6): Christian Pulisic (Milan), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Tim Weah (Marseille), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Alex Zendejas (Club America)

Goalkeeper

Starter: Matt Freese

Backups: Matt Turner, Patrick Schulte

The year of Matt Freese continues with the keeper now starting 11 consecutive games for the USMNT between the Gold Cup and friendlies. Showing what he can do in penalty shootouts, even the return of Matt Turner wasn't enough to see Freese miss out on minutes between the sticks. Pochettino hasn't outright awarded the New York City FC man the starting job, but unless there's an injury or a major dip in performance, keeper is one of the few set positions for the USMNT as the World Cup approaches.

Right wing back

Starter: Sergino Dest

Backups: Alex Freeman, Tim Weah

And just like that, we get to chaos. Tim Weah could easily continue in a fake wing back role where he helps overwhelm opposing attackers, especially since Sergino Dest hasn't been healthy enough to play a full 90 minutes for the USMNT this year. Dest's verisitlity could also work against him as he's one of the primary backups for Antonee Robinosn on the right, so if Pochettino needs to cut a wing back, it could make sense to have Dest as the primary backup on both sides. Alex Freeman has been one of the biggest risers in the entire squad during this year, and I'd find it tough to cut him from any potential World Cup squad.

Center back

Starters: Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Miles Robinson

Backups: Mark McKenzie

This is probably too light in central defense, but coming by defenders who have impressed enough to get the call to the World Cup has been tough. One of Tristan Blackmon or Cameron Carter-Vickers will likely be needed if the back three is hear to stay, but the starting trio feels locked in at this stage. Miles Robinson has been a strong performer under Pochettino, and alongside Richards, his anticipation helps make up for Tim Ream's lack of pace. While it'd be great to find a contingency plan for Ream if anything were to happen, that is something that could be easier said than done for this squad, so I wouldn't hold my breath there.

Left wing back

Starter: Antonee Robinson

Backup: Max Arfsten, Sergino Dest

Another position where it's clear who the starter is, Antonee Robinson is one of the first names on the entire USMNT team sheet. Max Arfsten has had great showings as a wing back due to what he can bring going forward, but Robinson's consistency is what could cause issues in relation to the Columbus Crew man sticking on the roster. With Dest being able to back up both positions and the need for another center back, this is where Pochettino will have some decisions to make.

Central midfield

Starters: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie

Backups: Tanner Tessmann, Cristian Roldan, Luca De La Torre

The defensive mistakes during the October international window, which Tyler Adams missed due to the birth of his child, showed yet again that no one can replace what he brings to the midfield. Adams captained the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup and is still one of the leaders on the pitch when healthy. Now, next to him is where things get interesting. Weston McKennie made his return to camp and would still seem to be the favorite to start, but with Cristian Roldan putting in good shifts and assisting Haji Wright twice, things could get interesting. There is a world where Roldan is the starting USMNT midfielder in a double pivot when the World Cup kicks off, especially as Pochettino called him a "perfect player" following the victory over Australia. Tanner Tessmann is trending in the right direction, but if only two deeper midfielders are starting, it will be tough to break into the starting XI.

Attacking midfield

Starter: Malik Tillman

Backups: Diego Luna

Without Gio Reyna in the squad, Malik Tillman becomes the x-factor for the USMNT. Able to play centrally and float out onto the wing, he brings versatility to how the attack can set up. Growing into his role at a bigger club at Bayer Leverkusen, Tillman is also developing more confidence as a player, which will help lead the USMNT attack when the lights are at their brightest. If a change of pace is needed, Diego Luna isn't afraid to take anyone on and will be ready for the moment. This is one of the few positions that doesn't change much in a back three or a back four.

Forwards

Starters: Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic

Backups: Tim Weah, Haji Wright, Ricardo Pepi, Patrick Agyemang, Alex Zendejas

Sitting Weah here is hard, as even when he's not at his best, the USMNT are better with him on the pitch. Weah very well may be played in defense, but he'll still be expected to contribute to the attack. Folarin Balogun has come into his own and brings a different class to the nine for the USMNT, raising the bar of what they can accomplish as a squad when he's on the pitch. It's similar to what Christian Pulisic brings which is why along with Robinson, they're locked in no matter what. Haji Wright has shown what he can bring coming off the bench or starting, and who knows, after being the last player to score a World Cup goal for the USMNT, he just may be the first player to score a goal in 2026 on home soil for the USMNT.