USMNT's Tim Ream makes history as oldest USA soccer player to feature in a World Cup

As the United States men's national team take the pitch in Inglewood, Calif., one player is making history. The captain of the Red, White, and Blue, Tim Ream, will become the oldest player to feature for the USMNT at a World Cup as he's in the starting lineup.

He broke a record held by defender Fernando Clavijo, who was 37 years, 162 days old during the 1994 World Cup when he took the pitch facing Brazil. While Ream is only the second-oldest player named to a USMNT roster, trailing Frank Moniz (38 years, 162 days), Moniz didn't feature when he was on the roster during the 1950 World Cup.

Playing his club soccer for Charlotte FC, Ream has also become the first current player in Major League Soccer to captain the USMNT since Clint Dempsey in 2014. These are things that show that Ream isn't just here to make up the numbers; he's here to play a critical role in the USMNT's fortunes in this tournament. Quite experienced, not only via age but from his time at Fulham in the Premier League, there isn't much that Ream hasn't seen while rising to become one of the most important players under Marucio Pochettino.

In 2022, Ream came from out of the blue to make the roster for the USMNT coming into Qatar and was able to lead the side in a 0-0 draw with England and to a round of 16 exit. Expectations are high for the United States in this World Cup on home soil, but there was no doubt that Ream would be central to whatever they do. He has formed a strong partnership with Chris Richards, and facing a familiar foe in Paraguay, the USMNT will want his experience and leadership on the pitch.