USMNT's Tim Weah, on loan from PSG, scores lovely goal in Celtic debut

Talk about a dream debut.

Tim Weah, one of the upcoming stars of the United States men's national team, scored on his Celtic debut on Saturday. The 18-year-old son of former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah joined on Jan. 7 on loan from PSG, and he quickly made a great impression in the Scottish Cup. He scored his team's last goal in a 3-0 win over Airdrieonians with a fantastic run and finish.

Now, the ball that got played to him was equally superb, but the player finished with a delicate touch past the goalkeeper:

That's a lovely goal and one that will give him confidence, while also showing early on that manager Brendan Rodgers can perhaps count on him in games with an even greater importance. It's a good sign for Weah as he looks to find some consistent minutes on the club level, and after one game he did exactly what he was asked to do.

