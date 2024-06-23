When the United States men's national team face Bolivia to kick off their Copa America campaign on Sunday, they could be in for a boost to the lineup in the return of midfielder Tyler Adams. Due to a mixture of hamstring and back injuries, the Bournemouth midfielder has only played 96 minutes for the national team since captaining them during the 2022 World Cup. Adams did score a goal during that time in the Concacaf Nations League but when the USMNT needed his defensive steel, he hasn't been available.

When asked if he's ready to go for facing Bolivia, Adam's answer was brief but reassuring.

"100% ready for Sunday. Gregg [Berhalter] may say otherwise but I'm 100% ready for Sunday," Adams said in preparation for Copa America. "I'm feeling good. I'm excited to be back with the group. I know how important this tournament is coming up and I'm happy to be a part of it."

Looking at how the United States can perform against top teams in the world, Adams' availability is critical. As a defensive midfielder, he can provide a shield to the back line while keeping play moving when the United States win the ball. He's also a leader in the squad who ensures that the midfield and defense are in their best positions to succeed. While Christian Pulisic may be the official captain during the tournament, Adams will also be taking on a leadership role.

What's important during the Bolivia match isn't as much about how Adams performs but that it gives him time to shake off rust ahead of the tougher group stage matches facing Panama and Uruguay. Adams being able to play freely in these will make sure that the USMNT get out of the group while also giving them a better chance of winning tougher matches. With a healthy Adams, fewer bodies need to be committed to defending. That also allows the USMNT to keep players in attack, also containing their opposition which will be needed to upset a Uruguay national team showing that they can win games against top opposition.

Predicted Lineup

USMNT: Matt Turner, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Joe Scally, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah

