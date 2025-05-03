Weston McKennie's future at Juventus looks to be secured for another few seasons. The American midfielder, and the Serie A club have greed to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season, with agent Cory Gibbs traveling to Turin to work through the details, according to CBS Sports' Roger Gonzalez. McKennie may have started the season on the outs of Thiago Motta's squad, but with strong performances leading to him collecting five goals and three assists, and has now agreed to an extension which Juventus pursued while undergoing yet another manager has shift, with Igor Tudor now leading the squad.

McKennie has spoken in the past about how he likes to prove his doubters wrong and with his play on the pitch for Juventus, he has been able to do just that. Becoming one of the first names on the team sheet under multiple managers and also being able to showcase his flexibility lining up at right back or multiple midfield positions, it makes sense why Juventus would like to have him under contract moving forward, especially with a goal of more Champions League soccer on the horizon. This also would ensure that McKennie has a stable playing environment through the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

McKennie has been with Juventus since the 2020-21 season and while his future did seem in doubt during his loan to Leeds United for half a season at the end of 2022-23, upon his return for the 2023-24 season, McKennie has pushed to a new level with the club. Over five seasons, McKennie has made 159 appearances for Juventus in Serie A and Champions League play, scoring 17 goals and assisting 13 more. He's consistently been able to pop up in moments when the club needed him and will see that rewarded in his new contract.

While there are more American soccer players than ever, the list of ones who are consistently playing for Champions League sides is still a short one, with the Serie A contingent of McKennie and Christian Pulisic leading the way. Juventus still has more work to do to stay in the Champions League, but they can confirm their place by defeating Bologna on Sunday, while Roma and Lazio also fail to win, which can be seen on Paramount+. Otherwise, the race for fourth could go down to the final day of Serie A play.