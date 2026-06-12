Meet USMNT's World Cup opponents: What to know about Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye

The United States enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the host nation with perhaps the most favorable group draw it could have hoped for, but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy. In fact, you can make the argument that Group D (USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkiye) is the most balanced group in the tournament, with each team having realistic expectations to advance.

While the U.S. may have avoided the likes of Morocco, Uruguay and Norway, they will face three national teams that each have the ability to make noise in the group stage and set themselves up to make even more in the knockouts.

Paraguay are defense-first and organized, Australia made it to the round of 16 at the last World Cup and Turkiye, you can argue, have the three best players in the entire group.

Here's what the USMNT are dealing with.

Paraguay: June 12, 9 p.m. ET (Los Angeles)

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Formation: 4-4-2

Qualifying Record: 7W-7D-4L (28 points, 6th in CONMEBOL)

Nickname: La Albirroja (The White and Red)



Paraguay's return to the World Cup was hanging in the balance after earning just five points from the first 18 possible in qualifying. They looked like a side that might just not make it. Then Gustavo Alfaro arrived, and everything shifted. Impressive wins over Brazil and Argentina under Alfaro helped Paraguay finish a comfortable sixth in CONMEBOL, earning automatic passage without needing a playoff, with the Argentine manager using that touch of magic that has made him one of the most underrated managers in the game. This is a guy who can do more with less. He took tiny Arsenal de Sarandi of Argentina, whose games I often attended while living in Buenos Aires, to continental glory, shockingly winning the 2007 Copa Sudamericana against Mexico's Club America. Then, he also took Ecuador to the previous World Cup, where they had the unfortunate luck of being grouped with hosts Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands.

In qualifying, they finished level on 28 points with Colombia, Uruguay and Brazil before goal difference split the table — a reminder that, whatever the optics of a sixth-place finish, this is not a team that simply stumbled through.

Strengths: Defense. They conceded only 10 times in qualifying, comfortably one of the top three defensive records in CONMEBOL. Brazil, by comparison, conceded 17 times. They were not trying to outscore anyone. They were trying to make it almost impossible for anyone to outscore them. The center back pairing of Gustavo Gómez and Omar Alderete is the backbone of one of the best defensive sides in South America, and Alfaro's backline has developed intense chemistry.

Gomez, 33, has been a star for Brazilian club Palmeiras and has no problem running through anybody, doing whatever it takes to get the ball.

Weaknesses: Paraguay struggle to create chances despite the inclusion of attacking players like Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso, leaning heavily on defensive structure, high workrate and physicality to get results. Their attack is thin enough that a United States side with midfield quality could effectively neutralize it by maintaining possession and forcing Paraguay to chase, but they have the individual brilliance needed.

Best Player: Some might say Miguel Almiron. But this isn't 2018. They have a ton of talent, including Brighton's Diego Gomez, but I'll go with Encisco. He's so creative and can produce the slick passes needed but also long-range golazos. Whether he plays remains to be seen, however. He was injured in their final friendly before the World Cup and was in tears as he was stretchered off but has said he plans to play.

One thing to know: They like to play overly physical, try to get under the skin of their opponents and make it an absolute slugfest. It doesn't make for the greatest watch, so expect a challenge and some dull moments.

Australia: June 19, 3 p.m. ET (Seattle)

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Formation: 3-4-2-1

Qualifying Record: 6W-0D-0L (Round 2), 5W-4D-1L (Round 3, 19 points, 2nd in AFC Group C)

Nickname: The Socceroos



Under Tony Popovic, who replaced Graham Arnold in September 2024 following a qualifying wobble, the Socceroos have rediscovered a clear identity and tactical structure. The start was rough as they suffered a surprising home loss to Bahrain, which led to the departure of Graham Arnold and the arrival of Popovic. The change proved effective, and Australia achieved key results including a historic win over Japan in Perth, the only loss for them throughout the entire qualifying campaign.

In the second round, they topped their group undefeated with six wins, scoring 22 goals without conceding. They then advanced to the third round, finishing second behind Japan with 19 points from 10 matches. This is Australia's sixth consecutive World Cup.

Strengths: Australia's tactical identity is built on compact defensive organization, high work rate and disciplined team structure. Under Popovic, the squad has shifted toward a younger, faster and more mobile style, allowing them to press higher, exploit space and counter-attack quickly. They are also experienced. This is goalkeeper Mathew Ryan's fourth World Cup, tying the Australian record previously held by Tim Cahill and Mark Milligan.

Weaknesses: Australia lack elite individual attackers for deep tournament runs. Riley McGree has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to a hamstring injury, which is a significant blow to their midfield creativity entering the group stage. Who is going to be the ones to step up? Cahill, Harry Kewell and Mark Viduka aren't running through that door.

Best player: It might just be Nestory Irankunda. Watford's 20-year-old made his senior debut against Bangladesh in 2024 before netting in his next match against Palestine to become the second-youngest player ever to score for Australia. He now has five goals from 13 caps. His pace and direct running on the right flank will be a genuine test for any left back he lines up against.

One thing to know: At the last World Cup, Australia made it out of Group D that included France, Tunisia and Denmark, only losing to eventual champions Argentina in the round of 16, 2-1.

Turkiye: June 25, 10 p.m. (Los Angeles)

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Qualifying Record: Group E (UEFA) — Finished 2nd behind Spain; defeated Romania and Kosovo 1-0 in playoffs to qualify

Nickname: The Crescent-Stars

Turkiye appeared to be facing an uphill battle to qualify when they were hammered 6-0 by Spain back in September. However, they very nearly chased down La Roja to top the group, finishing just three points behind the Euro 2024 winners after drawing 2-2 in Sevilla in November. They then won back-to-back playoff matches to punch their ticket to North America and have become the first UEFA nation to lose a qualifier by six goals and still qualify for the World Cup.

In the qualifying campaign overall, they earned 13 of 18 maximum points.

Strengths: Turkiye's attack is packed with pace, movement and unpredictability. Kenan Yildiz has rapidly emerged as one of Europe's most exciting young forwards at Juventus, while Kerem Akturkoglu remains the emotional spark of the team after scoring the decisive playoff winner. Hakan Calhanoglu at Inter Milan controls tempo as the deep-lying midfielder and is a free kick and penalty specialist, giving them a genuine midfield engine that can frustrate and dictate in equal measure. But, watch out, he can also score from distance.

Weaknesses: The concern is squad depth after the first XI. If their stars are neutralized or go quiet, there is a significant drop-off in quality behind them

Best Player: Arda Guler. The Real Madrid attacking midfielder is simply the most dangerous individual player in Group D. At the age of 21, he shows outstanding maturity and incredible pressure-resistant ability. Possessing sophisticated technique, creativity and impressive finishing ability, Guler is the biggest inspiration in Turkiye's playing style. Every time he wears the national team jersey, he always knows how to make a difference. In UEFA World Cup qualifying, Guler created 12 chances and had four assists. He can win a game with just a half step and a quarter of a second.

One thing to know: This is Turkiye's first World Cup, crazy enough, since 2002. It's also just their second World Cup since 1954 and third overall. But in 2002, they made it all the way to the semifinals, finishing in third. Along the way, they beat co-hosts Japan and Senegal before losing to eventual champions Brazil. They beat South Korea, the other co-hosts, in the third-place game and were led by the sensational Hakan Sukur.