USWNT 2019 World Cup roster snubs: Casey Short and McCall Zerboni on the outside looking in

The 23 players who will represent the U.S. women's national team at the 2019 World Cup were announced on Thursday, with the usual names like Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe on the squad. As it goes with every squad selection, there are some perceived snubs who maybe should have made the team over others.

Two of the biggest surprises on the team are midfielder Morgan Brian who has suffered through injuries and defender Ali Krieger, who is 34 years old. As a result, the general consensus of the two players who maybe deserved to be ahead of them are defender Casey Short and midfielder McCall Zerboni. Here's what to know:

The case for Short

The U.S. needs some depth at left back, and the 28-year-old is a more than viable option. She's been in great form with the Chicago Red Stars and showed that form at the SheBelieves Cup and the CONCACAF Women's Championship. She has pace, she hustles, and she's someone who will do the dirty work for her team. She's also proven she can help in attack with four goals in 47 games for her club.

She's been consistent with the U.S. over the last few years and there isn't really any depth behind Crystal Dunn on the left flank. Certainly, her absence is the most questionable decision.

The case for Zerboni

At 32, she's a late bloomer but somebody who has really impressed. She was called up for the first time in 2017, two months shy of her 31st birthday, making her the oldest player to earn a first cap for the USWNT. McCall is a high-quality midfielder who is calm on the ball, doesn't make a lot of mistakes and has a ton of experience. The one downside was a broken elbow against Chile in September which saw her miss the CONCACAF Women's Championship. Had she been able to continue to impress there on a more difficult stage than friendlies, who knows what would have happen.

With coach Jill Ellis, it certainly makes sense to trust her after the last World Cup. But if Brian doesn't bring enough to this team in the middle, if there is an obvious hole behind Dunn, and if the U.S. doesn't win, hard questions will be asked.

