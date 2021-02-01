United States women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski announced his roster for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup, featuring a heavy number of National Women's Soccer League players and the return of some USWNT mainstays like Christen Press (Manchester United) and Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride) who recently recovered from COVID-19.

SheBelieves Cup matches will take place on Feb. 18, 21 and 24 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, as the Americans will face off against Brazil, Canada and Argentina in a series of three matchdays with doubleheaders.

The roster announcement comes a few days after the USWNT opened their 2021 campaign with a pair of friendly victories (4-0 and 6-0) over Colombia after a lengthy January camp that saw the return of team veterans Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.

The U.S. roster features 17 players currently playing in the NWSL and six currently playing in Europe. Players for Euro-based clubs will arrive to Orlando over the next week. Twenty-one-year-old midfielder for Lyon, Catarina Macario, however, will arrive in Orlando with the bulk of the roster on Feb. 8 at the start of training camp while Paris Saint-Germain's 23-year-old defender Alana Cook is anticipated to arrive shortly thereafter. Players based in England are scheduled to arrive on Feb. 13.

"We will hit the ground running in Orlando with most of our roster and will get in some great work in the first part of camp before we start focusing on the games once all the European-based players arrive," Andonovski said. "I think we made a lot of progress on and off the field during the January camp and games, so we'll be looking to build on that for these three matches and we want to continue to test different players in tough environments. Each game will present its own unique challenges and the matches are not only a step up in competition from January, but as I've said before, are extremely valuable as a test run for group play at the Olympics."

Missing from the SheBelieves roster after the January camps are Orlando Pride players Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris. Emily Fox, Jaelin Howell, and Mallory Pugh are included as training players for this camp. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy will be participating in her first senior-level camp with the U.S.

USWNT's SheBelieves Cup roster (club; caps/goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 4), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 65)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 2/0), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG; 63/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 27/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 107/24), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit; 133/2), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC; 4/1), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 179/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 48/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 105/20), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 88/20), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, ENG; 48/13), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnaise, FRA; 2/1), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 18/3), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ENG; 70/21)

FORWARDS (6): Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 296/123), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 170/107), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG; 139/58), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 170/54), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 1/0), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 31/10)

Training Players: Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC; 4/0), Jaelin Howell (Florida State; 1/0), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars; 63/18)