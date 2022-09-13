The United States women's national team will face Germany in a pair of friendlies during November to close out their year. The matches will feature a head to head of the number one FIFA ranked U.S. against the number two FIFA ranked Germany. Germany are recent UEFA Women's Euro runners-up, while the USWNT are Concacaf W Championship winners. The two game series will be played at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and then at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

"Playing Germany in the final matches of the year will be ideal for our World Cup preparations for all of our players and coaching staff, but it's also fantastic for all the fans," said U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "USA-Germany is always one of the most entertaining match-ups in women's international soccer and it's a rivalry that has some wonderful history as well."

The USA and Germany are the only countries that hold multiple Women's World Cup titles, four for the USA (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019) and two for Germany (2003 and 2007). Both USA and German have faced each other 33 times, and are the most matches against any European team besides Norway and Sweden. The USA is 22-4-7 all-time vs. Germany.

The matches will take place after the U.S. complete their two game European tour, where the Concacaf champions will face Euro winners England and Spain's women's national team. The games featuring England, Germany, and Spain will be a massive challenge for head coach Vlatko Andonovski and his squad. The trio of teams will be the first set of top ten ranked nations the U.S. will face in 2022 with the exception of Canada during the July Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.