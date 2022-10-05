The U.S. Soccer Federation released the full Sally Q. Yates report and recommendations on Monday after a year-long investigation was spearheaded based on expansive reports that highlighted misconduct, harassment and abuse throughout women's professional soccer. The 300-plus-page report included interviews of over 200 players, coaches, owners and front office staff across former and current USSF personnel and NWSL clubs.

The report includes expanded and new details of previous reports and allegations around several NWSL executives, former head coaches and U.S. Soccer leadership where "systemic" abuse was allowed to thrive due to a failure to act on player complaints of abuse. The Yates investigation also highlighted areas of concern for young women and girls at the youth levels of soccer and included recommendations to be applied federation-wide, not just to the NWSL or the professional leagues.

U.S. Soccer has since announced immediate next steps as they continue to develop and work on fulfilling the eight specific recommendations from the Yates investigation. NWSL clubs Portland Thorns FC, Chicago Red Stars and Racing Louisville FC are specifically highlighted throughout the report as environments where toxic behaviors and abuse were allowed to thrive.

Portland Thorns FC owner Merritt Paulson released a statement on Tuesday "removing [himself] effective today from all Thorns-related decision making until the NWSL/NWSLPA joint investigation, which we are fully cooperating with, is released."

The statement also mentioned Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub -- who were mentioned throughout the investigative report -- would also be stepping aside, and all "Thorns-related decisions will now be handled" by Heather Davis, Thorns general counsel. The statement is currently the only public statement by an NWSL club investigated in the Yates report.

Chicago Red Stars principle owner Arnim Whisler also released a statement announcing a similar step back, though chief business officer Vicky Lynch told media in February that a day-to-day internal step back had already occurred at the club. Whisler has stated he will, "remove myself from my governance role within the NWSL board of governors and will hand over operational control of the club to our executive team in Chicago."

Players have had enough of the lies and coverup

Since the release of the extensive Yates report to the public, several players -- current and former -- have been vocal about the removal of ownership, executives and officials from the women's game moving forward. A joint statement from Mana Shim, Sinead Farrelly and Erin Simon -- who each shared their respective graphic trauma of sexual harassment and misconduct -- called for the removal of owners who were "complicit" and "should be removed from governance immediately."

Angel City FC striker Sydney Leroux, a Women's World Cup champion with the United States in 2015, tweeted after the report was made public, saying "It's my belief that when serious allegations are brought to you and you ignore us … you should have absolutely nothing to do with this sport ever again. Period."

As the United States women's national team prepare for friendlies against England and Spain in Europe during the international window, USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn also made clear that the desire for certain members of leadership and ownership "should be gone" as players addressed the media on Tuesday.

"You have failed in your stewardship," Sauerbrunn said in opening comments. "And it's my opinion that every owner and executive and U.S. Soccer official who has repeatedly failed the players, and failed to protect the players, who have hidden behind legalities -- and have not participated fully in the investigations should be gone. And at the bare minimum, the recommendations that are in the Sally Yates report should be immediately implemented. by U.S. Soccer and by the league."