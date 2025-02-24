The U.S. women's national team is undefeated in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup but sit in second place behind Japan with a final game between the two sides on Wednesday. The USWNT will face what is arguably their most difficult opponent this tournament against Japan and a trophy is on the line for SheBelieves Cup final matchday. Japan lead the competition with six points and a plus-7 goal differential.

Even with the high stakes, coach Emma Hayes laid out clear objectives ahead of the tournament. SheBelieves Cup games are the first competitive matches for the program in 2025. After two games, the squad is ticking off the checklist with two victories to start the year.

Here's what's been working for the team so far

Player rotation

While there's always a possibility of too much change all at once being a disruption rather than a benefit, that's not at all the case when it comes to Hayes expanding the player pool. The head coach played an entirely different starting lineup in game two against Australia from the eleven players who opened the tournament against Colombia.

"Well, the objectives for the camp, for us, was to deepen the playing pool by giving opportunities to less experienced players in high-pressure situations. So I think we've achieved that by playing everybody in our squad in these first two games" Hayes said after the USWNT's win against Australia.

"The second was to develop a better understanding and application of our blueprint, our way of playing, and that we could close the gap from the players that are the most experienced to the least experienced, developing the technical and tactical application of those things, and see where that missing gap is."

All players on the 23-player SheBelieves Cup roster have been utilized through two games so the final match could be a showcase of who has impressed through the beginning of the tournament.

New players embracing opportunities

With so much rotation, more players made their debut, earned their first starts, and even scored their first senior-level national team goals. Forward Michelle Cooper featured off the bench in two games and she scored the game-winner against Australia on Sunday.

It was the fourth goal the USWNT scored this tournament and the second scored as a first-ever national team goal. Ally Sentnor scored her first national team goal in the victory against Colombia. Hayes' messaging to less capped players has been consistent and one that places the onus on players to seize the opportunity in front of them.

"It's dead simple. This crest is an honor for each and every one of us to rent for a while. So, enjoy every minute of it and know that we all belong. We're all good enough to be here. We all deserve to be here, and express yourself in a way that only you know how much you have put into getting yourself to this position," Hayes said.

Developing depth

In the days leading into the tournament, Hayes specifically noted the outside back position as an area that needs focused development, and that the midfielders and forwards will need to be versatile to stretch across lines. While 17-year-old Lily Yohannes had a star showing in match one against Colombia, the depth of the pool flexed once more with a debut for 19-year-old Claire Hutton in game two against Australia, and 18-year-old Gisele Thompson put in a shift at right back as well, that Hayes praised.

"I think when you're coming up against one of the best wide players in the world in Caitlin Foord, that is no easy feat because Caitlin is very clever to play on the shoulder of the last player and set herself up for the diagonal balls into those areas. And I thought Gisele showed tenacity and a good aggression in her individual duals ... And I think it was a really, really good debut, considering she's playing probably one of the best wingers in the world in current form," said Hayes.

No matter what happens on Sunday, expanding the player pool is an objective already met, and developing the depth will come with time and more reps. Still, It's hard to ignore the success some players have found in their moments over the first games of the year, but Hayes is still advocating for patience.

"I've already said, in some instances, it might mean that some players are ready for now and some are ready for later, but we won't know until we test that out. And finally, I think, because it's a tournament setting, we get to emulate everything that comes with that and help develop the players in their application of everything you do the 22 hours off the pitch.

"So, I think we're doing that. And we played a high-quality team, very experienced team, so for our players to produce a result like that (2-1), I think is a really healthy indicator of our program and the talent pool that we have available to us."