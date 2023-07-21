This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE UNITED STATES WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM

The champs are here. The United States Women's National Team begins its quest for a three-peat tonight when the Stars and Stripes face Vietnam. Here's how to watch.

Some of the names -- Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara, all in their fourth World Cup -- you probably know. But you'll quickly learn plenty more, including Trinity Rodman (Dennis Rodman's daughter) and Sophia Smith, who leads Pardeep Cattry's 10 players to watch.

Cattry: "Smith may be a World Cup newcomer, but she's expected to skip past the learning curve as one of the U.S. women's national team's undisputed starters in attack. The 22-year-old forward steadily earned a starting spot over the last year after impressing for club and country, and is on a hot streak -- Smith has 10 goals and five assists for the Portland Thorns so far this season."

The USWNT is a huge, huge favorite going into this one, and our experts are unanimously picking them. But simply sticking to the game plan is top of mind for a team that has championship hopes, Pardeep writes.

More than anything, I hope that you, the fan, buy into this team and invest some time into watching them. A wonderful mix of soccer heros and rising stars, this squad deserves your support. It all starts tonight, and I know exactly what I'll be doing when kickoff rolls around.

🏈 NFL owners unanimously approve Josh Harris as Commanders owner

It's official: Josh Harris owns the Washington Commanders. NFL owners unanimously approved the record $6.05 billion bid to buy the team from disgraced owner Dan Snyder. Harris also owns the 76ers and Devils.

Furthermore, the league fined Snyder $60 million as a result of the Mary Jo White investigation into a litany of issues -- allegations of sexual harassment against Snyder and "deliberate underreporting of NFL revenues" among them. While $60 million is a drop in the bucket for a billionaire, it's by far the largest fine in NFL history. Snyder was also assessed the second-largest fine in league history ($10 million in 2021).

I cannot adequately express how much this means, but I'll try. It's hard to believe if you're my age (26) or younger, but this was once a glorious franchise, one that won three Super Bowls in a 10-year span and had some of the sport's best, most passionate fans. My dad used to regale me about Doug Williams leading a record-setting 35-point second quarter in Super Bowl XXII and tell me how it was a miscarriage of justice that Art Monk wasn't in the Hall of Fame. (He finally entered in 2008.)

Then came Snyder, and the franchise became a laughingstock. With every awful acquisition and hire, with every loss and lost season and, later, with every off-field scandal -- ranging from ridiculous to abhorrent -- that once-great fandom turned to frustration, then embarrassment, then disgust. It became a point of shame. For many people, it disappeared completely. Washington had the worst home attendance by percentage each of the last two seasons.

Now Harris can slowly win those fans back. It won't happen overnight, and he won't bring them all back. But Thursday was a monumental day for the league and for Commanders fans, who can finally, rightfully feel a sense of pride in their team again.

⛳ The Open Championship: Follow live as Round 2 unfolds

A home-country favorite, a journeyman and an amateur walk into... the 18-hole lead at the Open Championship. Englishman Tommy Fleetwood joined Italian Emiliano Grillo and South African (by way of Georgia Tech) Christo Lamprecht atop the leaderboard through 18 holes, though here's what the live leaderboard looks like, here are tee times, and here's our live blog.

Jordan Spieth, whose second round got underway just after 9 a.m. ET Friday morning, also impressed with an opening round 2-under 69. After four missed cuts in his last six events, Spieth feels right at home overseas, writes our Kyle Porter.

Porter: "Spieth was made for The Open Championship, and The Open Championship was made for Spieth. ... What's inside Spieth is clearly brilliance bordering on genius, talent bordering on phenomenon and just a touch of absurd bordering on unhinged. We get glimpses of this week in and week out with him. It's rarity, though, to receive the entire show."

⚽ Lionel Messi expected to make Inter Miami debut tonight

Tonight's the night. Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, and here's how you can watch it. It comes just days after Messi first practiced with the club, which came days after the club had a massive unveiling for him.

Whatever comes next -- for Messi, for Inter Miami, for MLS -- will go a long way in how the league is perceived from the outside, writes our Chuck Booth.

Booth: "If Messi is able to feel at home in Miami, there will be no better way for the league to be viewed in a better light by his easily viewable comfort. Commissioner Don Garber mentioned that one day players like Declan Rice could make transfers to Major League Soccer instead of Arsenal and acclimation is where Messi's addition can truly throw the league into a new dimension. ... It was a long game to recruit Messi to the league over lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and it'll be an even longer one to make this move successful. At the moment, the right steps are being put in place but only time will tell how things go."

I was lucky enough to see Messi in person once, for Argentina vs. Panama in 2016 in Chicago. He scored a hat-trick after coming on with under 30 minutes left. He was magical then, and he's still magical now. I hope there are plenty of magical moments to come.

🏈 NFL's most clutch quarterbacks, breakout players and all-acquisition team

With the Jets already in training camp, and other teams reporting in the coming days, it's finally starting to feel like football season, even if just a tiny bit.

So we're tackling a bunch of topics, starting with the age-old question: Who are the most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL? Our Doug Clawson dove into the numbers, and there's no surprise at No. 1:

Clawson: 1. Patrick Mahomes: "When it comes to clutch QB play, there's Mahomes, and there's everyone else. ... He's converted on 59% of potential game-tying or go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter or overtime of his regular-season career. That's the best in the league and well above his closest contemporaries, Josh Allen (44%) and Joe Burrow (41%). ... The man has a 14-10 career record when trailing by double-digits at any point in a game. Just remarkable."

But there are major surprises at No. 2 and No. 3, and I'll let you see for yourself.

Could we add a new player to that list next year? Our Jared Dubin identified one breakout player for every team, and it includes two quarterbacks who didn't crack Doug's top 10. Jared is also on the Jaelan Phillips hype train, which I'm also on in my 50 under-the-radar players, so I trust him on those two quarterbacks.

Finally, if you're just catching up on old faces in new places, Cody Benjamin crafted his all-acquisition team from this offseason.

