USWNT coach Jill Ellis steps down after back-to-back Women's World Cup titles, will stay with team through victory tour

United States women's national team head coach Jill Ellis, who led the country to a pair of Women's World Cup titles, is stepping down from her role, the team announced Tuesday.

Ellis will remain in the job until early October, coaching the squad through its World Cup victory tour.

"The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime," Ellis said in a statement. "I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them."

Ellis, 52, coached the USWNT to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, becoming the first coach to win two Women's World Cups. She went 102-7-18 in her five years at the helm and never lost a World Cup game.

"The U.S. Soccer Federation and the sport in general owes Jill a debt of gratitude," U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said in a statement. "Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths. She helped raise the bar for women's soccer in the USA and the world, and given the history of this program, the level of success she achieved is even more remarkable."

There is no word yet on who will fill Ellis' role. The naming of the first USWNT general manager "will take place soon," according to the team. The GM will be tasked with finding Ellis' replacement, who will take over the team ahead of the 2020 Olympics.

The team said Ellis will still have a role as an Ambassador for U.S. Soccer for at least another year.

"When I accepted the head coaching position this was the timeframe I envisioned," Ellis said. "The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women's soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment."

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the rest of the USWNT will kick off the World Cup victory tour this Saturday with a friendly against Ireland at the Rose Bowl.