Now that U.S. Soccer and Vlatko Andonovski have officially parted ways, it's time to look at what's next. Andonovski's resignation was announced Thursday and U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker will lead the search for a new head coach. Crocker has named Twila Kilgore as interim head coach as the interview process begins for the next USWNT manager.

The USWNT suffered their worst tournament exit as they were eliminated in the round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Andonovski received criticism over his management of the team during the tournament for his limited player rotation and lack of tactical adjustments. Now the hunt is on for a new leader to take over the team on a quick turnaround to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

There are already plenty of candidates being named as possibilities for the role. But who are the standouts and who is being directly connected to the team in order to take the next step? Let's have a look at two candidates who lead the long list of hopefuls:

Sarina Wiegman

The Dutch manager is undoubtedly the best coach in women's soccer at this time. As soon as the Stars and Stripes were eliminated from the World Cup, the dots were already being connected with Wiegman's former connection to the states when she played with the University of North Carolina. The former Tar Heel has already taken two national team programs to four international tournament finals ... in a row when counting the two biggest, Euros and World Cups.

As coach of the Netherlands, Wiegman led the team to their first Euro championship in 2017 and to the 2019 World Cup where they lost to the United States. She won another Euro with England in 2022 and now has a chance to lift the cup in 2023 against Spain on Sunday. Four finals appearances are beyond impressive, but that's just the cherry on top. She is a coach that helped turn those programs around to reach big game levels previously unknown to them.

Win or lose in 2023, she will be the most sought-after coach by literally any national team but not every team might have the allure that the United States does. It's not a scenario that is smoke and mirrors either. While the FA hasn't been approached yet, it shouldn't go unnoticed that they at the very least acknowledging the possibility with FA chief executive Mark Bellingham having already gone on record to try and quell the possibility of anything more than a pipedream rumor.

Laura Harvey

When former head coach Jill Ellis left her post in 2019, there was a build-up to her farewell that came with sendoff matches and a fairly quick turnaround on a successor. Laura Harvey was named alongside Vlatko Andonovski during the previous head coach hiring process. As the NWSL was in its seventh season, it had already outlasted its two predecessors by years, and the league was vetted as the place for its next coach given so many players were among the rosters in the league.

Ultimately Andovnoski was hired, but that didn't stop the connections between Harvey and U.S. Soccer. She's had experiences with the U.S. youth teams. She's coached U-23 teams and won the 2020 Concacaf Championship with the U-20 side. She was also an assistant coach to Andonovski during the Tokyo Olympic games where the group won bronze before returning to NWSL to coach the Reign.

In her time in NWSL, she's won coach of the year three times and is a three-time NWSL Shield winner. Just last year she added another trophy with the Reign when they won the 2022 Women's Cup, a round-robin club tournament that featured six teams from the United States, Mexico, Japan, Italy, and England. She has been in multiple NWSL playoffs and has fallen just short of an NWSL Championship, but the team is on pace to compete for even more titles in 2023.

The group is currently in playoff contention, in the hunt for the 2023 Shield, and are semifinalists in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup.

What's next

U.S. Soccer hasn't announced a deadline to name their next manager, but they will have multiple candidates to filter through. Wiegman and Harvey are likely on the top of the list but the vetting process will still need to get underway. The new hire may come at a similar timeline as Andonovski did, post fall-friendlies with a potential announcement in October.