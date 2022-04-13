The U.S. women's national team defeated Uzbekistan 9-0 as the team closed out the international window on Tuesday at Subaru Park in Chester, PA. Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Mallory Pugh, Margaret Purce, Trinity Rodman, and Ashley Sanchez each recorded goals in the victory.

Since November, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski has extended the player pool, calling in several younger players to evaluate their talents against other international teams. Macario, Pugh, and Smith have had active roles in the front line for Andonovski in 2022, and the trio was involved in nine of the 18 goals scored during the two-game series against Uzbekistan.

The Americans got on the scoreboard much earlier than their previous match, forcing an own goal nearly 25 seconds into the game. Macario was the first USWNT player to get on the scoreboard during the 12th minute with a stunning free kick taken just outside of the box that rattled off the post and into the back of the net.

The goal was Macario's third in two games for the USWNT, as both Macario and Lavelle continued to combine for the team during the top half of the game. Including the USWNT's sixth goal during first-half stoppage time where Lavelle and Macario connected in the box as several defenders collapsed and closed space.

First caps and first goals

Goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe and defender Naomi Girma made their national team debuts as 19-year-old Trinity Rodman scored her first goal for the team after subbing on in the second half. Three Washington Spirit players combined for the seventh USWNT goal as a pass from Ashley Sanchez connected with Ashley Hatch before finding the feet of Rodman, who slotted the ball past the keeper.

Look ahead

The USWNT will play one more series during an international window in June ahead of the Concacaf W Championship in July. The team will head to Monterrey, Mexico this summer and begin their journey to the FIFA 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.