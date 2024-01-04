NJ/NY Gotham FC are adding to their roster yet again, this time by signing U.S. women's national team duo Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett to three-year deals on Thursday.

The Women's World Cup winners join Gotham from OL Reign, for whom both players played in last year's championship game eventually won by their new club. Lavelle and Sonnett join their national team colleagues Crystal Dunn and Tierna Davidson, fellow free agents who moved to Gotham as the reigning champions attempt an ambitious, star-studded rebuild with the hopes of remaining competitive in the immediate future.

The pair's arrival showcases Gotham's multi-factored tactical approach as they navigate the offseason. Lavelle will add her trademark creative flair to an attack that has plenty of potential but scored just 25 goals in 22 regular season games last year. Sonnett, meanwhile, will provide stability after successfully making a name for herself as a defensive midfielder in 2023 after spending much of her career in defense.

Both have been linked to a move to the reigning champions for several weeks but only after their previous club expressed interest in re-signing them. In November, Reign general manager Lesle Gallimore said that they were in conversations "just about daily" to retain Lavelle and Sonnett but were unable to strike a deal. At the time, Gallimore rejected the idea that the club's impending sale would hamstring them in the transfer market but the date for the ownership transition seems to be a moving target. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman previously estimated that an announcement would be made by the end of 2023, but news did not come before the new year.

MLS' Seattle Sounders are reportedly in advanced talks to buy the Reign from OL Groupe and private equity firm Carlyle Group is also a part of the bid, per Sportico.

By signing four of the most sought-after players available, Gotham have made a considerable splash in the NWSL's second-ever free agency window. Year two of NWSL free agency was always poised to deliver major moves considering the list of players on the market, and Gotham's moves might be just the start of a busy offseason. USWNT talents like Becky Sauerbrunn, Sam Mewis and Casey Krueger are among those who could make a move, with Krueger reportedly close to joining the Washington Spirit, per The Athletic.