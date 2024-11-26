Alyssa Naeher, long-time starting goalkeeper for the U.S. women's national team, announced her retirement from international play on Monday. The USWNT is in Europe for a pair of friendlies, and the matches will serve as Naeher's final games.

The United States is currently in London, set to face England on Nov. 30 at Wembley Stadium, and then will head to the Netherlands for a match on Dec. 3 at Bingoal Stadium.

"Having the opportunity to be a part of the USWNT for the past 15 years has been the greatest honor," said Naeher in a statement. "When I began this journey, I never could have imagined where it would take me, and now I find myself so grateful for all the incredible teammates that I have shared the field with; teammates that have turned into lifelong friends. To all my teammates, coaches and staff, thank you all for pushing me, supporting me, and making me a better person/player every single day. A special thanks goes to my family. You have traveled all over the world and were in my corner every step of the way and I love you all.

"This has been a special team to be a part of and I am beyond proud of what we have achieved both on and off the field. The memories I have made over the years will last me a lifetime. I know one chapter is ending, but I am so excited to continue to see the growth of this team going forward and what more they can accomplish."

Naeher recently signed a one-year contract with Chicago Stars FC through the 2025 season. She steps away from an international career where she's won during the highest moments.

She featured on three USWNT World Cup teams (2015, 2019, 2023, and three Olympic rosters (2016, 2020, 2024). She is a two-time World Cup champion (2015, 2019), Olympic gold medalist (2024), and FIFA U20 World Cup winner (2012). She is the only goalkeeper in women's soccer history to earn a shutout in a World Cup final and an Olympic gold medal game.