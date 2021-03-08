Queensboro FC announced its newest owner on Monday as U.S. women's national team star and broadcast soccer analyst Alyson Wagner is the latest investor to join their ownership group ahead of the clubs inaugural 2022 in USL. Wagner is joining the group as a new strategic advisor and investor alongside owners Jonathan Krane and David Villa.

The former USWNT midfielder won two Olympic gold medals and two FIFA World Cup Bronze Medals over her 10 years representing the U.S. She retired in 2010 after a seven year professional career where she played for multiple leagues across the U.S. and Europe featuring for clubs San Diego Spirit, Boston Breakers, Olympique Lyonnais, and Los Angeles Sol.

Wagner is an accomplished analyst as well. She currently works at Fox Sports and CBS Sports, covering both men's and women's soccer. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, she made history as the first woman ever to call a men's FIFA World Cup match, which included two quarterfinals, on US English-language television.

Her involvement at the ownership level with Queensboro FC is the latest in a current wave accomplished women entering the world of sports ownership. Tennis champions Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are currently owners of National Women's Soccer League clubs Angel City FC and North Carolina Courage respectively. Several former USWNT players are also tied to Angel City FC ownership, including Wagner's former teammates Angela Hucles and Abby Wambach. Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager also became investors in NWSL side, Washington Spirit. Former WNBA player Renee Montgomery was recently announced as an owner of WNBA's Atlanta Dream. Wagner is the first former USWNT player to invest in a USL side.

"Queensboro FC has a great approach and intent to engage with the local community, and the right group of people to make this club a sporting and commercial success," says Wagner. "My role is not only to help build the club from the ground up, but also to help create additional paths for young players to develop in the sport. It has always been my passion to guide and mentor the next generation, giving every kid a chance to play, train, compete - and potentially turn pro. Certainly, the attention, resources, and coverage of soccer in America has grown immensely since my own playing days, and I am here to help the sport continue to prosper."

Excitement around the latest USL club has been buzzing for sometime now and was amplified when the club unveiled its new crest and colors last October. The branding including a play on the Queensboro bridge and the color palette paying homage to the "7 train" that connects Queens to Manhattan.

"Aly's career in soccer has been such an inspiration and she brings tremendous value to our ownership group," said Owner Jonathan Krane. "I am looking forward to working closely with Aly to build, and make history, with Queensboro FC. It is an extremely exciting time for our club and I am proud to call her a partner. Our team will make a difference in the world through soccer."

Queensboro FC is currently preparing for its inaugural 2021 QBFC Academy season, where U19 players will have the opportunity to represent the club and compete in the USL Academy League. The QBFC Academy is a developmental system that provides young players with a "pathway to the pros" and an opportunity to play for the QBFC professional team in the inaugural March 2022 season.