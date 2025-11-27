The 2025 schedule for the U.S. women's national team will finally come to a close this week. A year of intentional rotation and experimentation under the guidance of head coach Emma Hayes will get one more camp before reaching its conclusion, and there are still two more games to evaluate.

With a focus on expanding the player pool and establishing program principles with less experienced players, the squad has navigated a year with plenty of lessons. The Stars and Stripes have a 10-3-0 record heading into their two-game series against Italy. Their three losses came against Brazil, Portugal, and Japan, and the USWNT will try to avoid any additional losses as the program hasn't lost more than three games in a year since 2001.

It's been almost 15 years since the U.S. and Italy faced each other, and while the USWNT have a winning record against the Italians (11-1-4), this is a European side still surging from their 2025 UEFA Euro semifinals appearance.

Here's how to watch the upcoming match:

How to watch USWNT vs. Italy

Date: Friday, Nov. 28 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Inter & Co Stadium -- Orlando, Fla.

TV: TNT

Building off October

The USWNT capped off the fall season with a three-match window in October that included a shocking loss to Portugal, an immediate rematch for revenge, and a thrashing of New Zealand that reminded everyone about the squad's ability. The October friendlies were the first for the group since July, and after 113 days away from the pitch, naturally, there was some rust. Emma Hayes and the roster did a good job of recognizing the limitations of their isolated play in the earlier match, and by the time the window was over, it was back to hard decisions for Hayes moving forward.

With so many players in and out of the talent pool, Hayes has earned her wish of wanting the hard coaching decisions. Now, with the final international window of the year, the staff will be intentional with future camp rosters with World Cup qualifying for the region in November 2026.

Last roster of the year

Ahead of the Italy matches, Hayes named a 26-player roster. The group is a solid mix of veterans, with the return of some familiar faces, and promising young talents.

Chelsea FC defender Naomi Girma returns to the roster after a lengthy absence due to a lingering calf injury. Rose Lavelle is also among the veteran core of players but returns to camps fresh off winning the 2025 NWSL Championship. She is one of seven players who participated in the league's biggest game of the year, alongside Gotham FC teammates Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett, Jaedyn Shaw, and Jaelin Howell. Kate Wiesner and Croix Bethune represent Washington Spirit as runners-up.

Hayes is still following the trend that she set with more first-time call-ups and players who are on the brink of debuts. Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz earned a call-up after an eyes ocket fracture to Phallon Tullis-Joyce kept the Manchester United starter unavailable for selection. Chicago Stars FC forward Jameese Joseph earned her first senior team call-up after making U-23 rosters nearly all year.

Jaelin Howell returns after three years

Defensive midfielder Howell marks her USWNT return for the first time since October 2022. She had a career season with Gotham FC and capped it off with a shiny new NWSL Championship trophy. Howell joined the NWSL in 2022 from Florida State University after being drafted No. 2 overall (behind Girma) as a two-time Mac Hermann Trophy winner, with some early comparisons to Julie Ertz as a more bruising type midfielder.

She made her senior team debut in 2020 and spent some time in camps till 2022, though during her early years as a pro, she had to manage a string of injuries that kept her on the sidelines for both club and country. Now, her fourth year in NWSL, she's put together a standout season where she led the club in recoveries (172), tackles (84), and interceptions (51). She also finished second in total touches (1772) and third in goals scored (four).

Howell has finally combined the right club with a healthy season for success. She's also worked alongside USWNT stalwarts in Lavelle and Sonnett the entire year, and the payoff is a return to the USWNT.

"I always knew she was a phenomenal player, but watching [Rose] work in the middle and having her help me, what I learned from her, just watching her in practice or on the field, and what she teaches me, when she's talking to me. has just been a huge game changer for my career," Howell told CBS Sports.

"Having her in the middle and then having Sonnett behind me, instructing me, they've just been two totally huge game changers for me as a player this year. They've been huge. I give a lot of credit to them for being back in camp, just learning from them, me asking questions to them. I think just helping everybody on Gotham, just coaching us up on the field. And experience, with us leaning into them. I try to tell them all the time how much it's meant to me, but I'll continue to say it just because I think that they're not only great players, but great teammates, who try to help everybody around them. Specifically me. Obviously, playing in between them has been huge for me this year."

A taste of Italy

The final matches of the year against a top European opponent will be a perfect measuring stick for the USWNT's growth. The Italians are currently ranked 12th by FIFA, and their inspirational run to the UEFA Women's Euro semifinals wasn't a success that happened overnight. Though they're ascending at the moment, games against the USWNT will be a challenge for their program as well, and head coach Andrea Soncin will want to test his defense against the dynamic attacking USWNT.