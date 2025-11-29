The United States women's national team had a post-Thanksgiving feast when they defeated Italy on Friday, 3-0, with goals by Olivia Moultrie and Catarina Macario. Moultrie's goal came just two minutes in, while Macario scored in the 64th and 76th minute to cement the lopsided scoreline.

The Stars and Stripes got off to a quick start to their two-game series with Moultrie putting this effort away with a well-placed, one-time shot into the right side of the goal:

"Honestly, we just talked about starting fast and starting strong, and I think, like, the energy and momentum just carried out. We had a really good weekend training, so I feel like it just kind of flowed into the first minutes of the game," Moultrie told the broadcast about her goal at halftime.

The 20-year-old Moultrie has been in top form for club and country recently. She played 28 games for Portland Thorns FC and had a surge in the second half of the year, scoring seven goals in her final 15 club games. Her goal against Italy was her third goal in six appearances with the USWNT this year, and her fifth international goal. Still, the USWNT were unable to capitalize on the early momentum from Moultrie's goal.

By halftime, the Italians narrowed the shot total, taking five attempts to the USA's seven, and had a dangerous look on goal by Chiara Beccari. The European side took advantage of some set-piece defending and quick thinking, and very nearly had a breakaway, but defender Naomi Girma came up with massive defensive play.

In true Emma Hayes tradition, the manager wanted her team to sort things out before making any additional changes. The tactics paid off when the insurance goal came by way of a combination between midfielder Sam Coffey and forward Macario.

Macario put the game away in the 76th minute to make the lead 3-0. It was the second game the forward scored a brace for the USWNT. Her sixth goal in seven games, the attacker is capping off her 2025 in familiar form.

The U.S. national team will close out 2025 with a final game on Monday, also against Italy.