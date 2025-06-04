Hey there! While national teams fill up the calendar with matches this week, clubs are keeping busy with some high-profile transfers. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest as soccer slips into its summertime habits.

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, June 4

🇪🇺 UNL: Germany vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Thursday, June 5

🇪🇺 UNL: Spain vs. France, 3 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🌎 WCQ: Ecuador vs. Brazil, 7 p.m. ➡️ Fanatiz

🇺🇸 Ally Sentnor, Lynn Biyendolo shine for the USWNT

The U.S. women's national team capped off a successful international break with a 4-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday, another dominant showing in which the squad's attacking talents made the most of their opportunities.

Ally Sentnor, the reigning U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, scored her first international brace in the first half to give the Olympic gold medalists a 2-0 lead at the break. Lynn Biyendolo came on as a second half substitute and notched a brace of her own, her first goal coming just three minutes after she entered the game. Biyendolo now has 13 goals off the bench for the USWNT, the most of any player since the veteran made her debut in October 2016, offering another reminder of her value to the national team. Both Sentnor and Biyendolo, though, demonstrated that Emma Hayes' youth-skewing attacking group continues to fill in nicely for the missing shots of triple espresso, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson.

The head coach continued to embrace the player pool expansion project that has been fully underway since the USWNT won gold at the Olympics, awarding left back Kerry Abello her first cap. Amidst the constant tinkering, though, Hayes handed a second consecutive start to a few inexperienced players – goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, midfielder Lily Yohannes and forwards Catarina Macario and Alyssa Thompson. That group appeared in the lineup on the back of strong outings for their respective clubs, all while building strong form for the national team. That's especially true for Yohannes, Macario and Thompson, who were each involved in a handful of goals during this international break, which included a 3-0 win over China on Saturday.

Hayes will likely spend the next international window continuing to expand the player pool, with two friendlies against Ireland scheduled for June 26 and 29 and one against Canada on July 2. At the conclusion of these games, Hayes said she expects to have a deeper understanding of the player pool as the lengthy build-up to the 2027 Women's World Cup continues.

🔴⚫ Comings and goings for AC Milan

It may be the early stages of AC Milan's offseason, but it is already shaping up to be a fascinating summer for the Italian side, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

This week's biggest transfer story just might be Tijjani Reijnders' move from Milan to Manchester City, with the Premier League side reportedly ready to pay around $85 million for the midfielder's services. Reijnders is coming off a 15 goal season for Milan and was one of the few bright spots during an up and down campaign, leaving one team in transition for another. City are in the hopes of bouncing back next season after a trophyless domestic and continental campaign, with Francesco Porzio noting that the Dutch international will be a strong addition for an ambitious side.

Porzio: "The ability of the Dutch midfielder to contribute both offensively and defensively can become a perfect match for the style of Guardiola and Manchester City. Reijnders can play in multiple roles of the midfield, including as a deep-lying playmaker, box-to-box midfielder, or even in a more attacking role. With 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri set to return after missing much of the 2024-25 season due to injury, Reijnders' ability to complement him could become crucial. His versatility make him an ideal midfield partner for the Spaniard, capable of playing as a deep-lying playmaker or box-to-box midfielder. Reijnders can share the creative and defensive load, allowing Rodri to anchor the midfield and forming a dynamic duo."

Reijnders may not be the only major player on his way out of Milan this summer, either, with Chelsea reportedly targeting goalkeeper Mike Maignan ahead of their first season in the UEFA Champions League in three years. Milan may bring in a high-profile player to liven things up for the next campaign, though – outgoing Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner will be a free agent after competing in the Club World Cup with Madrid this summer, making him a valuable addition for several clubs even with his 40th birthday coming up in September.

Milan missed out on any European competition for next season, forcing a managerial change that led to Massimiliano Allegri's hire and potentially making the club an ideal landing spot for Modric. He should be able to handle the demands of playing for an ambitious version of Milan without the requirements of midweek action in Europe, though time will tell if this deal comes to fruition or not.

🔵⚫ Inzaghi leaves Inter: Simone Inzaghi is out as Inter's manager after a resounding defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, all while a move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal looms. Como's Cesc Fabregas is Inter's preferred choice to replace him but he's not the only manager in the mix.

🇸🇦 Ronaldo negotiations continue: Cristiano Ronaldo is in discussions with senior officials in Saudi Arabia's government and the nation's sovereign wealth fund over a contract extension at Al-Nassr.

🇺🇸 Hayes' first year: USWNT head coach Emma Hayes discussed how she has made the most of her opportunities in her first year on the job, admitting that "you cannot waste a single [training] session" with the team.

❌ Fernandes rejects Saudi move: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said a transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal "was considered" but he ultimately turned the move down.

🤝 Transfer window latest: Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund may be a target for Inter, while Nico Williams' bond with brother Inaki could influence his future with Athletic Bilbao. Plus, a look at the top free agents on the market this summer.

🏆 Ballon d'Or race: From Mohamed Salah to Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha, here's a look at who is leading the race to win the sport's top individual prize.

⚽🏈 Manning invests in NWSL: Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning has joined the ownership group of the NWSL's incoming expansion team in Denver, which is scheduled to begin play in 2026.

🇦🇷 Youth players suspended: Newell's Old Boys suspended six youth players and revoked their scholarships after they posed for a picture with a player from rival club Rosario Central.

💵 Best bets

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Thursday, 7 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Vinicius Junior to score (+195) – Carlo Ancelotti will make his long-awaited debut as Brazil's manager on Thursday, though he will not be eased into the job. The five-time World Cup winners will travel to Ecuador, who currently sit second in CONMEBOL's qualifying table and could actually book a spot at the 2026 World Cup with a win over Brazil. Though Brazil's qualification campaign is not in the dire state it once was, Ancelotti and company have no time to waste with just one year to go until the World Cup, especially after declaring that "my Brazil will play like Real Madrid" in his opening remarks as the manager. With that plan in mind, there's perhaps no better candidate to ensure the Ancelotti era gets off to a strong start than Vinicius Junior. He scored 90 goals in 198 games for Ancelotti's Real Madrid and now is as good a time as any to translate his star quality at the club level to the international stage as an ambitious and talented Brazil side prepare for 2026.

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

