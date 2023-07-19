The U.S. women's national team kicked off a campaign with charity Common Goal on Wednesday that destigmatizes mental health, which will run during and after the Women's World Cup. The campaign is dedicated to Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, a friend and teammate of USWNT stars Naomi Girma and Sophia Smith who died by suicide last year.

Girma announced the effort in an essay for The Players' Tribune, which includes a video posted on social media and a commitment from Fox Sports to dedicate 1% of its World Cup coverage to the topic. Several USWNT players appear in the video to encourage people to seek mental health resources and affirm that "vulnerability is a sign of strength, not weakness."

Here's the video:

Following the World Cup, the USWNT will send mental health professionals to youth sports organizations across the United States to ensure they have the tools necessary to assist anyone in need of help.

Girma also used the essay to pay tribute to Meyer, someone she described as "the truest friend I ever had" and assured her that she would play at a World Cup one day. Meyer was "the most unapologetic, positive, caring person in the world," she continued. "The first person to be open and talk about her feelings. The first person you'd turn to when you needed to talk about yours. And the last person you'd think would take her own life."

Meyer's death in March 2022 shone a spotlight on mental health issues and the pressures students and young people face. Her parents have since sued Stanford for wrongful death and claim the university sent a formal written complaint to Meyer the night that she died that notified her of disciplinary action. The lawsuit says that Meyer spilled coffee on a member of the school's football team after he allegedly sexually assaulted one of her teammates and that Stanford's punishment would have delayed her from receiving her diploma just months before graduation.

Smith spoke about Meyer after the campaign dropped and said that the initiative meant a lot to her.

"I feel like I'm in a place where I can talk about it and talk about Katie in a really positive light and it brings me more happiness," she said.

Defender Emily Fox said the team had a talk about how to manage their own mental health during the World Cup and that experienced players are a resource to younger players.

"It was cool to hear from the veterans and how we can lean on them," Fox said. "I have a sports [psychologist] that I talk to as well that helps me."

Smith said she deleted Twitter, which she said was the "best thing I've ever done," especially as companies drop their World Cup advertising campaigns.

"We did all these shoots and partnerships months ago and it's all coming out now. It's a lot, and it's something new every day so trying to just push that aside and focus on what we are here to do, and that's to play soccer and win a World Cup."

Meyer ultimately serves as an inspiration for the team and ensures that the USWNT's impact at this World Cup will live on regardless of who lifts the trophy a month from now.

"We're going to make sure that we carry on your legacy," Girma wrote about Meyer. "We're going to make sure that your light never goes out."