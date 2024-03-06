Hey there! Between the Concacaf W Gold Cup and the Champions League, the theme of the week continues to be top teams in high-stakes matches. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern



Wednesday, March 6

🇪🇺 UCL: Manchester City vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m. ➡️ CBS, Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏆 W Gold Cup: Brazil vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏆 W Gold Cup: Canada vs. USWNT, 10:15 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Thursday, March 7

🇪🇺 Europa League: Sparta Praha vs. Liverpool, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 Europa League: Qarabag vs. Leverkusen, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

🇪🇺 Europa League: Milan vs. Slavia Praha, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

🌍 Concacaf Champions Cup: Nashville vs. Inter Miami, 9 p.m. ➡️ FS2

⚽ The Forward Line

🇺🇸 USWNT face Canada in the semis



Getty Images

After a course correcting 3-0 win over Colombia on Sunday, the U.S. women's national team hit the pitch once again tonight to face a familiar foe in the Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinals -- Canada.

The match will likely serve as the biggest judgment so far for an experimental USWNT, who have treated the Gold Cup as testing ground for many members of the player pool. That includes Sunday's victory, when a wide variety of players made a case for themselves to be part of the Olympics roster, chief among them Jenna Nighswonger and Alex Morgan. While Nighswonger, the reigning NWSL rookie of the year, joins fellow youngsters Jaedyn Shaw and Olivia Moultire as the USWNT's breakout stars of the tournament, Morgan reignited arguments in her favor in a more supporting role.

The successes of the win over Colombia force a new question for the USWNT's coaching staff: Have they locked in a first-choice lineup, at least to finish out the Gold Cup? The idea of experimentation is inherently at odds with the objectives of a semifinal, and there were a lot of positives to take out of Sunday's win. That said, it was not a perfect outing, so there is room for interim head coach Twila Kilgore to tinker with the lineup.

The USWNT actually lost the possession battle, had fewer passes than Colombia and had a passing accuracy of just 65.3%, emblematic of a sloppiness that was on display on Sunday. It could signal changes to the midfield, which has long been discordant. The trio of Sam Coffey, Korbin Albert and Lindsey Horan started against Colombia while Rose Lavelle dropped to the bench and though a true balance was not struck on Sunday, the start felt like another vote of confidence in 20-year-old Albert, who has started three times in this competition.

After trial runs through the group stage and in the quarterfinals, Wednesday's matchup might finally see Kilgore to reveal the findings of her experiment -- and force the USWNT to begin answering the question of where they stack up in the new-look world of women's soccer.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇪🇺 Stars shine in the Champions League



Getty Images

It was a day of smooth sailing for domestic champions in the UEFA Champions League yesterday, and the same could be true today as another pair of regional heavyweights hit the pitch today. Here's a quick glance at this week's Champions League action.

Bayern, PSG progress

Bayern Munich avoided disaster yesterday by overcoming a 1-0 deficit in the first leg to beat Lazio 3-0, thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and a goal from Thomas Muller. Though the scoreline reflects a dominant showing, James Benge writes that Bayern did little to shove the troubles of the last few weeks behind them.

Benge: "In the Champions League, it is not quite so simple as just scrubbing out the rashness of [Dayot] Upamecano in the aggregate. The moments matter much more in cup football and Bayern just have too many of them that make you go "yikes." Their midfield is too easily ploughed through. Their center backs look like strangers because they so often are. The talent distribution seems too lopsided, a few too many 10s and eights, not enough fours and sixes. The return of a few more of their wide options from injury might give Tuchel more room to experiment, but the big-picture issues with squad building are writ large across this side."

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain kept things relatively simple in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad that was once again a showcase for Kylian Mbappe's brilliance. He scored a brace as his minutes begin to dwindle in Paris, with manager Luis Enrique admitting yesterday that he is preparing for life without Mbappe since a move to Real Madrid is seemingly in the cards. Mbappe's farewell tour will at least include a trip to the Champions League quarterfinals and as long as he maintains this form, there's always a chance they could go deeper.

Manchester City, Real Madrid eye quarterfinals

This week's action wraps up with Manchester City and Real Madrid, who hope to advance to the last eight when they take on Copenhagen and RB Leipzig, respectively. City come into the second leg with the biggest margin of victory of any team in the round of 16 and have shown no signs of slowing down in the midst of a 19-match unbeaten streak. All eyes will naturally be on Erling Haaland but as James Benge notes, his incredible goalscoring record might come with some caveats.

Benge: "For the first time since Haaland left Norway as an 18 year old, he is tracking for a season where he underperforms his xG in a domestic league. There are plenty of games left to turn that around and if you were picking anyone in the Premier League to turn 18 goals off 20.94 xG into 24 off 23.5, you'd pick Haaland. Well, maybe after Son Heung-Min. Trouble's brewing then? Not really. In fact, not in the slightest. There is perhaps enough of a sample size of Haaland shots to reasonably assume that the Norwegian could be a plus xG finisher over the course of his career, in much the same fashion as Son or Lionel Messi."

As for Real Madrid, they carry a narrow 1-0 victory into today's second leg but are poised to do better in the second leg thanks to Jude Bellingham. The midfielder on a hot streak missed the first leg with an ankle injury but has since made his return to the pitch and is slated to play a big part as Los Blancos eye another quarterfinal berth.

🔗 Top Stories

🏆 Gold Cup power rankings: The USWNT are once again atop the Gold Cup power rankings, but hot on their tails are their semifinal opponents, Canada.

🇫🇷 Mbappe central: Theirry Henry breaks down Kylian Mbappe's excellent display, while Mbappe backs manager Luis Enrique despite his coming departure: "I have many issues but the coach is not one of them."

🇩🇪 Bayern's ups and downs: Yesterday's victory was a big outing for some of Bayern's veterans, but it was a not-so-great day for Thomas Tuchel, who might have broken his toe kicking a door before the match.

🤝 Banda to Pride: CBS Sports' Sandra Herrera reports that prolific Zambia forward Barbra Banda is close to joining the NWSL's Orlando Pride, bolstering the team's squad ahead of the 2024 season.

🇳🇴 Haaland at the mic: Erling Haaland says he's happy at Manchester City but plays coy on his future, and also calls Lionel Messi "the best that's ever played" the game.

🇪🇺 UEFA coefficient: Here's the latest on the UEFA coefficient battle, which sees Germany and Italy lead the race to land an extra Champions League berth next season.

❌ Bellingham banned: Jude Bellingham received a two-match ban in La Liga for his remarks after his last-minute goal was disallowed against Valencia, when he used an expletive.

🇦🇷 Messi in Paris?: Argentina U-23 manager Javier Mascherano said he has invited Lionel Messi to take part in this summer's Olympics, but that the star has yet to make a decision.

🇺🇸🇲🇽 MLS All-Star Game: The MLS All-Stars will take on Liga MX's best in this year's All-Star Game, marking the third time the two leagues have faced off against each other in the exhibition.

⚽🏈 Ryan Clark on Kickin' It: Super Bowl winner Ryan Clark stopped by Kickin' It to discuss his journey combating sickle cell complications, his admiration for Tom Brady and to bond with Clint Dempsey over watching their kids play their sports.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

UEFA Europa League: Sparta Praha vs. Liverpool, Thursday, 12:45 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Jayden Danns to score (+185) -- Darwin Nunez is back and Mohamed Salah is close to full fitness, but Liverpool will likely still need to rely on some youngsters in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie. Jayden Danns could be one of a few academy products that earn playing time in another high-stakes situation and considering his brace in the FA Cup last week, he might have the ability to make an impact yet again tomorrow.

-- Darwin Nunez is back and Mohamed Salah is close to full fitness, but Liverpool will likely still need to rely on some youngsters in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie. Jayden Danns could be one of a few academy products that earn playing time in another high-stakes situation and considering his brace in the FA Cup last week, he might have the ability to make an impact yet again tomorrow. UEFA Europa League: AC Milan vs. Slavia Praha, Thursday, 3 p.m. 💰 THE PICK: Christian Pulisic to score (+210) -- He might be overperforming this season, but whether or not he's hit his normal level of play, he has a decent chance to get on the scoresheet tomorrow. Milan are the favorites in this one and a first leg at home could give them the ability to set the tone early on in this tie.

